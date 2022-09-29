Volvo Trucks’ Vendor Direct Shipping program provides Volvo VNR Electric truck customers the opportunity to include mobile and fixed charging hardware solutions like this Heliox 180kW DC Fast Charger to support small and midsize fleets as they transition to battery-electric trucks.

Volvo Trucks North America announced a new program to provide streamlined access to electric vehicle (EV) charging offerings for dealers and fleet customers.

The Vendor Direct Shipping program provides customers the opportunity to procure mobile and fixed charging hardware solutions directly from Volvo Trucks dealers when they purchase Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

"The Vendor Direct Shipping program is a simple and effective method of ordering charging hardware for customers purchasing VNR Electric trucks. The Volvo Trucks dealer will be able to log in to the parts portal and order chargers just as they would to order any truck part," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

"As we've said from the beginning, the purchase of a VNR Electric is more than just a truck, it's a total transportation solution and providing our customers with reliable charging hardware is a key pillar in that process."

Beginning this October, customers will have the opportunity to purchase charging hardware when they purchase a Volvo VNR Electric truck. Customers will have two chargers from Heliox to choose from initially: a 50kW Mobile DC Fast Charger (Single Port CCS1) or a 180kW Flex DC Fast Charger (up to three CCS-1 dispensers). Volvo Trucks will continue to expand its offerings and partners as more and more fleets begin to adopt battery-electric trucks.

Customers participating in the program also can work with participating vendors to develop tailored and scalable infrastructure to ensure the battery-electric trucks are being charged up efficiently while making the best use of available power. Heliox is the first provider to participate and has a team of EV charging experts and partners to ensure the entire project goes smoothly, from delivery, setup, commissioning, testing, training, operations and beyond.

"Heliox is excited to mature our partnership with Volvo Trucks. After many great projects over the past year, this agreement will make it exponentially easier for Volvo Trucks dealers and end users to procure everything they need to kickstart their EV fleet projects," said David Aspinwall, president, Heliox North America. "By giving them simplified access to our full portfolio of CCS-1 products, future e-mobility programs can now happen faster and with greater efficiency."

For more information, visit www.Volvotrucks.us.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

