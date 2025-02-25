Volvo Trucks will unveil the new Volvo VNR at TMC's 2025 Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tenn., showcasing advanced safety, connectivity and fuel efficiency features.

Volvo Trucks photo The Volvo VNL 860 77-in. high-roof sleeper, featuring the ultimate interior and exterior trim packages, will be showcased in the Volvo Trucks North America booth #901 at TMC in Nashville, Tenn., March 10-13, 2025.

Volvo Trucks North America will unveil the new Volvo VNR as part of the Technology & Maintenance Council's (TMC) 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, taking place March 10-13, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

This premier event offers a unique platform for fleet professionals to explore the latest innovations in the trucking industry and Volvo Trucks' presence promises to be a highlight for conference goers. With the anticipated launch of the new Volvo VNR taking place immediately following the exhibition hall opening, Volvo Trucks will showcase its continued dedication to elevating the standard for safety, driver productivity, fuel efficiency, uptime and connectivity, enabling fleets to "Own the Day" in ways they never thought possible, with Volvo's most versatile truck ever built, according to the company.

The unveiling of the new Volvo VNR will take place at the Volvo Trucks press conference in booth #901 and will be live streamed at volvotrucks.us. Hosted by Magnus Koeck, vice president of strategy, marketing and brand management, the press conference will feature key insights from Volvo Trucks North America President, Peter Voorhoeve and Magnus Gustafson, vice president of connected services. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the new Volvo VNR and the latest advancements in connectivity and AI-driven preventive maintenance contracts.

Volvo Trucks' booth also will feature the premier long-haul truck, the new Volvo VNL 860 high-roof sleeper, which redefined the North American trucking industry standard when introduced in 2024, according to Volvo.

"We are excited to unveil the all-new Volvo VNR at TMC," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "This truck embodies our dedication to providing solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers. With its unmatched versatility, advanced safety features, superior connectivity and enhanced fuel efficiency, the Volvo VNR is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation."

"Volvo Trucks North America changed the game not only with the all-new Volvo VNR and all-new Volvo VNL, but also with the launch of the state-of-the-art Volvo Configurator tool, an interactive online platform that empowers customers to build their ideal truck utilizing Volvo's industry-first packaging offering," said Volvo. "This innovative tool is designed to streamline the spec'ing process for both customers and dealers, making it easier than ever to customize and visualize different trim levels and cab options. Comprehensive packaging selections include interior and exterior trim levels, safety, powertrain, technology and amenities. Certified Volvo dealers will leverage the Connected Vehicle Analytics tool to help customers select the optimal powertrain package, enhancing fuel efficiency and operational performance."

The industry-first packaging approach provides unprecedented value by simplifying the configuration and ordering process, ensuring that each truck is tailored to meet the unique needs of its operator. Volvo Trucks dealers work in a consultative approach, carefully crafting packages with complementary features to enhance driver and operational efficiency, according to Volvo.

Subject matter experts also will be available at TMC to guide visitors through the configurator tool as well as the Volvo Connect portal, demonstrating how these tools can assist fleet managers in making informed decisions aligned with their specific requirements and operational goals.

