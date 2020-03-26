The ST50, a vertical lift machine, has a hinge pin height of 136.3 in. and a rated operating capacity of 3,500 lbs. (25 percent) and 5,000 lbs. (50 percent).

Wacker Neuson has expanded its growing skid steer and compact track loader line with a selection of 100-hp models.

The SW32 skid steer and ST40 and ST50 compact track loaders bring maximum power and efficiency to the job site. These new models have been optimized to provide more working power to achieve faster cycle times when pushing or digging heavy materials. The hard-working machines provide the needed power when operating high demand hydraulic attachments, such as forestry mulchers and cold planers, according to the manufacturer.

All three units are powered by a Kohler KDI 3404 turbo diesel engine that offers a maintenance-free diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system as an exhaust aftertreatment. Wacker Neuson selected the Kohler KDI engines for all of its skid steer models because of their advanced design, power, performance, ease of maintenance and 4-year/4,000 hour engine warranty.

The SW32 skid steer offers a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. and the vertical lift arm offers a hinge-pin height of 134.8 in., which is ideal for using pallet forks and loading high-sided trucks.

The ST40 is a radial lift compact track loader with a hinge pin height of 128.3-in. and a rated operating capacity of 2,600 lbs. (35 percent) and 4,000 lbs. (50 percent). With the radial lift arm, the ST40 provides the horizontal reach that is ideal for loading and unloading flatbed trucks. The extra power makes digging in hard soil much easier.

The ST50, a vertical lift machine, has a hinge pin height of 136.3 in. and a rated operating capacity of 3,500 lbs. (25 percent) and 5,000 lbs. (50 percent). Offering more tractive effort, faster travel speeds and the power to easily handle hydraulic attachments, the ST50 is a workhorse on any job.

All Wacker Neuson skid steer and compact track loaders were designed, engineered and built in North America to handle tough applications and diverse terrain. All machines offer the latest cab design, service accessibility and are backed by a comprehensive warranty.

Wacker Neuson's loaders also stand out in a crowded field for their best-in-class service access, according to the manufacturer. The cab fully tips forward with the loader arms down, providing complete access to all maintenance components. The machines are engineered to be user-friendly with a simple, open design and efficient layout that requires less time on daily service checks and more time on the job.

A new era of comfort features are integrated into Wacker Neuson's skid steers and compact track loaders. The high visibility cab includes angled pedals and foot bed, as well as conveniently located switches that significantly reduce operator fatigue. Access in and out is easy with a wide door and step, plus there is no restrictive lap bar. Control options for any operator include mechanical hand-foot (SW models), electric-hydraulic (EH) hand-foot and selectable EH (ISO and H-pattern). This ensures operators with varying experience can efficiently operate the machines with ease.

