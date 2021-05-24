The WL95’s variable hydrostatic transmission provides enhanced traction and high travel speeds (12.4 mph). With a standard 2-cu.yd. bucket and straight bucket tipping load up to 14,394 lbs., the WL95 is capable of moving greater material loads quickly.

Wacker Neuson's newest and largest articulated wheel loader model is the WL95. The WL95 has received excellent reviews for its performance and high payload in a compact design, allowing operators to load, move and place material more efficiently, according to the manufacturer.

The WL95's variable hydrostatic transmission provides enhanced traction and high travel speeds (12.4 mph). With a standard 2-cu.yd. bucket and straight bucket tipping load up to 14,394 lbs., the WL95 is capable of moving greater material loads quickly.

The compact design, for a loader this size, enables a tight turning radius and generous steering angle. The articulated joint and a pendulum axle at the rear of the machine ensures optimum maneuverability and traction in any situation. The WL95 offers return-to-dig function, ride control and a reversing fan as standard, ensuring optimum productivity, according to the manufacturer.

The Wacker Neuson WL95 offers ergonomic and operator comfort features. Operators can work all day in this large cab with plenty of legroom, a comfortable seat and a clear view of attachments. The console features a multi-functional joystick and a jog dial for easy adjustment of the hydraulic flow rate to the attachment.

The fully glazed cab provides increased visibility and air conditioning offers a comfortable, fatigue free work environment. The easy to view, 7-in. color display keeps the operator informed of all the machine's functions.

The WL95 is powered by a 136 hp Deutz 3.61 engine with a DOC and SCR aftertreatment system, providing a standard auxiliary hydraulic flow of 31 gallons per minute. Daily and regular service access is made easy with an accessible wide opening engine hood and removable fenders, which allow for easy reach to hydraulic and electrical components.

