    Waratah Forestry Equipment Launches New H427, H427X Harvester Heads

    Waratah Forestry Equipment introduces the powerful H427 and H427X harvester heads for tough forestry tasks. H427 handles big timber with precision and efficiency, while H427X is designed for heavy-duty tracked applications. Both models offer durability, productivity and reliability worldwide.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - National Edition
    Waratah


    Waratah Forestry Equipment has launched two new harvester heads — the H427 and the H427X.
    Waratah photo
    Waratah Forestry Equipment has launched two new harvester heads — the H427 and the H427X.
    Waratah Forestry Equipment has launched two new harvester heads — the H427 and the H427X.   (Waratah photo) Built to handle large timber, the H427 offers high productivity and precision, while the H427X extends that performance with heavy-duty features, purpose-built for tracked machine applications.   (Waratah photo)

    Waratah Forestry Equipment has launched two new harvester heads — the H427 and the H427X — to deliver powerful, durable and reliable solutions for today's toughest forestry applications.

    Built to handle large timber, the H427 offers high productivity and precision, while the H427X extends that performance with heavy-duty features, purpose-built for tracked machine applications.

    "As the largest heads in our 400 Series lineup, the H427 and H427X are built to give loggers the confidence they need in the forest," said Brent Fisher, product marketing manager of Waratah. "Whether it's the versatility of the H427 or the heavy-duty capabilities of the H427X, both models are designed to enhance performance, durability, productivity and reliability in demanding environments."

    Big-Timber Harvesting: H427

    The H427 is built for big timber and demanding applications from late thinning to the final cut. Featuring a strong frame, high-performance saws including an optional top saw and HD tilt frame, it delivers durability, feed force and cut capacity needed for reliable productivity. Its saws are a standout feature, providing fast, precise cutting even in the toughest conditions, according to Waratah.

    With an operating weight of 3,649 lbs., the H427 balances strength and stability in rugged forestry conditions. The latest measuring system design improves length and diameter accuracy, while an efficient control valve and optimized four-roller feed arm geometry ensure consistent performance on wheeled and tracked carriers. A four-knife delimbing system and streamlined service access further enhance uptime, making the H427 a high-output solution for loggers, accordng to Waratah.

    Extreme Harvesting Applications: H427X

    Weighing in at 4,085 lbs., the H427X delivers the same performance benefits as the H427 but is purpose-built for heavy-duty tracked machine applications. The H427X features a standard, heavy-duty tilt frame and heavy-duty feed motor covers for added durability and protection. This helps provide operators with the toughness and responsiveness required with tracked applications, hardwood and large timber, according to Waratah.

    Built to Work Worldwide

    Backed by easily accessible dealer support, genuine Waratah parts and warranty, the H427 and H427X heads are available to customers across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Brazil and Latin America.

    For more information about Waratah, please visit Waratah.com

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




