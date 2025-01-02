Water infrastructure upgrades underway in Fayetteville, W.V. by WVAW to enhance reliability and reduce disruptions. In Weirton, multiple line breaks prompt system updates; $44M water treatment plant project aims to double capacity by 2026.

Shutterstock photo/Harnchoke Punya

West Virginia American Water (WVAW) has announced that it is beginning projects to improve the water infrastructure in Fayetteville, W. Va., according to a Dec. 30 report from WVNS-TV in Lewisburg.

The water utility company said that the work involves replacing approximately 1,920 linear ft. of main pipe with 8-in. PVC main. Construction is taking place on Grace Street and extends from Maple Avenue to Frank Street.

The improvements were designed to increase the reliability of service for customers and reduce disruptions.

Crews will be on site Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and traffic restrictions will be in place during the expected three-month-long effort. The replacement work is projected to be finished by the end of this March while the street restoration should be complete later in the spring, according to WVAW.

The upgrades are part of West Virginia American Water's goal to invest more than $97-million in upgrades across the Mountain State, WVNS-TV noted. As evidenced through economic impact studies, the improvements will support local communities served by the water company.

The utility cautioned that throughout the construction process, consumers may experience discolored water, service disruptions and other issues.

Upgrades Under Way On Weirton's Water System After Multiple Breaks

Far to the north in West Virginia's panhandle, a lot of focus in recent weeks in the city of Weirton has been on trying to re-establish adequate levels of potable water after dozens of water line breaks and other issues which lead to city-wide conservation and boil orders.

The Weirton Daily Times noted on Dec. 31 that city officials also want to assure residents that work is being done to update the system for the future.

Weirton Utilities Director A.D. "Butch" Mastrantoni told the newspaper a plan has been in development for many years that would follow the ongoing upgrades to the city's water treatment plant, which got under way earlier this year.

"The second phase was always supposed to be distribution," he added.

Weirton's recent issues have resulted from 51 different line breaks occurring just since Thanksgiving, according to Mastrantoni, along with challenges in restoring service levels in a timely manner.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place in August for the treatment plant project, which is slated to cost $44 million and fulfill the city's goal of doubling the facility's treatment capacity from its current 4 million gal. of water per day to 8 million gal. of water.

"It's like building a house," City Manager Mike Adams said in speaking with the Weirton news source. "You have to build a foundation first."

The funding sources for the new water treatment plant included $22.47 million in federal spending channeled through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a $14.7 million loan from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC), a $5.6 million match from the West Virginia Governor's Office, $1 million from the West Virginia Water Development Authority, $200,000 from the Weirton Council, $100,000 from the city's Water Board and $165,000 from the IJDC Overrun Program.

Construction of the treatment plant expansion is slated for completion in March 2026.

In addition, in September 2023, the Water Board launched a five-year program aimed at replacing much of Weirton's 2-in. water lines. At the time, the board set aside $125,000, with additional funds to be designated each year.

According to Mastrantoni, in the 2024 calendar year, the Water Board was able to use those funds to replace 2-in. galvanized lines on five city streets.

Officials noted such issues with line breaks are not uncommon in the Ohio River Valley, with several communities experiencing similar problems as a result of the age of the lines used in their distribution.

"We're all about the same age and have the same problems," Adams told the Daily Times.

