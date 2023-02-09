ESCO SXDP excavator bucket with Ultralok tooth system.

Weir ESCO is expanding its presence at ConExpo-Con/AGG with a larger exhibit space in the new West Hall in order to include more new and innovative products. Following is a partial preview of the products on display in booth W42201 in the West Hall.

Launching at ConExpo is the ESCO PosiGrab II hydraulic coupler for construction excavators. The advanced PosiGrab hydraulic coupler was developed to increase productivity and optimize site safety; with feedback from customers, the design has been fine-tuned to provide the best-in-market offering.

The coupler is a top choice for construction professionals. Precision manufactured to exacting standards, it engineered to reduce stress points for improved machine performance. The PosiGrab coupler will pick up attachments within the same machine weight class for increased machine versatility.

An ESCO SXDP excavator rock bucket with Ultralok U60 tooth system with adapter wear caps will be on display. Weir ESCO delivers a full line of excavator attachments developed to meet the demanding needs of contractors, rental customers and quarry operators — especially in the toughest applications.

The comprehensive bucket offering includes standard-duty ditch and clean-out buckets to heavy-duty options to extreme-duty buckets with full wear protection for severe abrasion and impact conditions. All tooth-style buckets come standard with ESCO's Ultralok tooth system for exceptional performance.

Visit the booth to see an ESCO HD wheel loader bucket with Nemisys N65 tooth system to fit a 992K loader. ESCO produces reliable, performance-driven wheel loader buckets built for the world's most demanding conditions. Engineered to deliver payloads meeting site production requirements, buckets are available in extra heavy-duty (XHD), heavy-duty (HD) and general purpose (GP) duty classes. Attachment lugs wrap under the bucket to spread stress loads evenly. Single-beam HD or triple-formed XHD beams are engineered to meet application demands.

The Ultralok construction tooth system will be featured, including extensions of the product line. Ultralok is a leader in high-performance tooth systems for the earthmoving industry. The cost-efficient, low profile Ultralok tooth system performs in a full range of machine applications. The integrated lock makes it a true two-piece system, reducing inventory over traditional three-piece systems. The system includes a comprehensive package of points and adapters for 6- to 75-metric ton excavators and 1.8- to 12-cu. yd. class wheel loaders.

Motion Metrics products, including LoaderMetrics, PortaMetrics, BeltMetrics and TruckMetrics work together to create a detailed view of quarry productivity and efficiency, while increasing safety and decreasing operational downtime associated with crusher jams and equipment maintenance.

Detailed, on-demand reports at every stage production bring critical data to life. LoaderMetrics missing tooth detection system for loader alerts operators to missing teeth before they travel downstream and obstruct crushers. The hand-held PortaMetrics device can improve the safety and accuracy of your blast assessment by providing AI-enabled particle size analysis at your fingertips.

For more information, visit www.esco.weir.

