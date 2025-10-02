Weir's ESCO Division opens new global headquarters in Portland's historic Northwest district, showcasing commitment to innovation and sustainability. Investment praised by Oregon Governor and Portland Mayor for creating jobs and advancing clean technology. Exciting future ahead for the company in the city.

Weir ESCO photo Weir officially opened its new ESCO Division global headquarters in Portland’s historic Northwest district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

On Sept. 23, 2025, Weir officially opened its new ESCO Division global headquarters in Portland's historic Northwest district with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by civic leaders, employees, business partners and community members.

The name "ESCO" is synonymous with Portland. With a 112-year-old history in manufacturing and engineering, this event marked a major milestone that reaffirmed the company's commitment to Portland by transforming the 1908 Spokane, Portland and Seattle Railway building into an energy-efficient workspace.

The new divisional headquarters at 1631 NW Thurman Street blends modern amenities with the building's original exposed brick and old-growth timbers, creating a collaborative and flexible environment for approximately 300 employees.

The relocation reflected Weir's continued investment in Portland's future and its role as a centre for innovation in mining and infrastructure technology. Weir's investment in this city shows that it can honor our past, while building a future rooted in innovation, resilience and economic vitality.

President of Weir's ESCO Division, Sean Fitzgerald, shared the strategic importance of recommitting to Portland.

"We are proud to be a global leader in sustainable and efficient engineered solutions, and just as proud to be a long-standing part of Portland's story," said Fitzgerald. "We have invested in generations of Portlanders and Oregonians, from our employees to our neighbours and our economy, and we are committed to continuing that legacy.

Weir's reimagination of the 1908 Spokane, Portland Seattle Railway building was designed with intention to meet today's needs and create space for future innovation and growth. It sees this headquarters as a launchpad for the next generation of innovation, and it is excited to build that future right here in Portland.

Weir is grateful to the State of Oregon, Business Oregon, City of Portland, Prosper Portland and its many project partners. Their support reflects the qualities of Oregon as a state and Portland as a city: resilient, forward-thinking and committed to shared success."

Governor Tina Kotek of Oregon praised the move as a model for sustainable economic development.

"Weir's investment in Portland is sustainable economic development at its best: creating good jobs and advancing clean technology innovation," said Kotek. "This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partnership that strengthens Oregon's economy and our communities."

Mayor Keith Wilson of Portland celebrated the headquarters as a symbol of Portland's resilience and renewal.

"Today marks a major investment in Portland by a company that has long been recognised as a global leader in innovation," said Wilson. "This is a testament to how Portland and Oregon can provide the resources and environment needed for companies to flourish. Weir's continued investment not only supports 300 quality jobs, it also underscores the company's commitment and dedication to the local community."

