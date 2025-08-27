Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Welspun Invests $100M in Little Rock, Ark.

    India-based Welspun Tubular invests $100M in Little Rock, Ark., to enhance pipe manufacturing facility, create 175 jobs and expand its market presence in the U.S. Construction for the 400,000 sq.-ft welding plant is under way, expected to be operational by early 2026. Governor and officials commend the move as a boost to the local economy.

    Wed August 27, 2025 - Southeast Edition #18
    Cindy Riley – CEG Correspondent


    Construction equipment on site includes cranes, excavators and telescopic handlers.
    Welspun Tubular photo
    Construction equipment on site includes cranes, excavators and telescopic handlers.
    Construction equipment on site includes cranes, excavators and telescopic handlers.   (Welspun Tubular photo) In addition to enhancing its leadership position in the oil and gas segment in the North American market, the company will bring 175 high-skilled, high-wage jobs to the area.   (Welspun Tubular photo) Construction of the nearly 400,000 sq.-ft. welding plant is part of a total $300 million investment in the facility since it was established in 2007.   (Welspun Tubular photo) The project involves inclusion of pipe sizes up to 24-in. outside diameter and 0.750-in. wall thickness. The pipe is extremely heavy and is transported either on flatbed trailers or flatbed rail cars.   (Welspun Tubular photo) To expand and upgrade its pipe portfolio in the United States, India-based Welspun Tubular is investing $100 million in its High Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility at the Little Rock Port Authority in Arkansas.   (Welspun Tubular photo) “Some of our foundations are 40 to 50 feet deep, 150 feet wide and 300 to 400 feet in length, so we are also using huge dozers and compactors,” said Snehal Patel, chief operating officer of Welspun Tubular.   (Welspun Tubular photo)

    To expand and upgrade its pipe portfolio in the United States, India-based Welspun Tubular is investing $100 million in its High Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility at the Little Rock Port Authority in Arkansas. In addition to enhancing its leadership position in the oil and gas segment in the North American market, the company will bring 175 high-skilled, high-wage jobs to the area.

    "It's an exciting time," said Snehal Patel, chief operating officer of Welspun Tubular. "The work is going well. We are on track for completion timelines, and should be good with meeting construction standards, both quality-wise and timewise."

    Welspun Tubular LLC is a subsidiary of Welspun Corp Ltd of India, one of the leading manufacturers of large diameter line pipes globally. Construction of the nearly 400,000 sq.-ft. welding plant is part of a total $300 million investment in the facility since it was established in 2007. The project involves inclusion of pipe sizes up to 24-in. outside diameter and 0.750-in. wall thickness. The pipe is extremely heavy and is transported either on flatbed trailers or flatbed rail cars.

    Welspun Tubular photo

    The expansion and added capacity will increase the volume of barge, rail and truck. This will result in extra revenue for the Port of Little Rock and improve local infrastructure.

    The new plant should be operational in early 2026, and while much work remains, progress is already evident.

    "We have started construction for the foundations, are performing excavation work and auger piles are next," said Patel. "Also, there's a lot of concrete to be poured – about 23,000 to 25,000 cubic yards. The dirt being moved around is roughly 175,000 to 200,000 cubic yards."

    Construction equipment on site includes cranes, excavators and telescopic handlers.

    "Some of our foundations are 40 to 50 feet deep, 150 feet wide and 300 to 400 feet in length, so we are also using huge dozers and compactors."

    Patel noted the only real challenge for crews so far has been unforeseen weather issues.

    "Overall, it has been pretty good, except for the recent storms and tornadoes we had [this spring]. There were a couple of rough days."

    Patel noted the construction crews on site are experienced and professional.

    Welspun Tubular photo

    "We're in very good hands with our contractors. We've worked with them in the past, in 2007 and 2013. We think of them more as partners."

    The first major contractor, one of the biggest in the state, is McGeorge Contracting Company. The other is Bowman Works Inc.

    The site selection was announced by representatives of the worldwide pipe manufacturer, along with Arkansas Economic Development Commission officials and the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

    Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders remarked to reporters at the December 2024 groundbreaking, "The Port of Little Rock is quickly becoming the center of economic development for our region. I applaud the team that landed this announcement and will continue my administration's work to make Arkansas a low-tax, pro-business state that welcomes companies like Welspun Tubular with open arms."

    Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, added, "Foreign direct investment is a key part of our economic development strategy in Arkansas, and it has paid off with a significant investment from Welspun Tubular. Thank you to the leadership team at Welspun for your investment and your confidence in Arkansas, and we look forward to seeing your continued growth at the Port of Little Rock."

    According to Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, "The Chamber is proud to join Welspun for yet another significant milestone in their journey in Little Rock. This groundbreaking is a step towards an investment that will impact hundreds of lives across our region."

    From the planning and engineering phases to actual construction, Patel said the project involves the talents of countless individuals. He's honored to play a role in an undertaking that will have such a dramatic impact for years to come.

    "You don't get that many chances to be involved in something like this," said Patel. CEG


    Cindy Riley

    Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo.

    As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.


    Read more from Cindy Riley here.





    Today's top stories

    Underground Progress: O'Hare's South Conveyance Project Supports 21st Century Airport

    TRULAND Celebrates Community, Cultivates New Generation

    AgroExpo 25 Shows Ag, Construction Equipment Crossover

    ARA, Toro Finish Project, Donate $20K to Bolder Options in Minneapolis, Minn.

    ARA Foundation Completes Impact Project, Donates $20,000 to Playing Field in Madison, Wis.

    Roland Machinery Helps Customers Adopt Technology

    Ohio Cat Expands Troy Operations With New Rental Store, Equipment Sales Center

    Blue Diamond Attachments Now Offers Full Lineup of Parts, Accessories for Snow Removal Industry



     

    Read more about...

    Arkansas construction Welspun Tubular







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147