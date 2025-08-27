India-based Welspun Tubular invests $100M in Little Rock, Ark., to enhance pipe manufacturing facility, create 175 jobs and expand its market presence in the U.S. Construction for the 400,000 sq.-ft welding plant is under way, expected to be operational by early 2026. Governor and officials commend the move as a boost to the local economy.

Welspun Tubular photo Construction equipment on site includes cranes, excavators and telescopic handlers.

To expand and upgrade its pipe portfolio in the United States, India-based Welspun Tubular is investing $100 million in its High Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility at the Little Rock Port Authority in Arkansas. In addition to enhancing its leadership position in the oil and gas segment in the North American market, the company will bring 175 high-skilled, high-wage jobs to the area.

"It's an exciting time," said Snehal Patel, chief operating officer of Welspun Tubular. "The work is going well. We are on track for completion timelines, and should be good with meeting construction standards, both quality-wise and timewise."

Welspun Tubular LLC is a subsidiary of Welspun Corp Ltd of India, one of the leading manufacturers of large diameter line pipes globally. Construction of the nearly 400,000 sq.-ft. welding plant is part of a total $300 million investment in the facility since it was established in 2007. The project involves inclusion of pipe sizes up to 24-in. outside diameter and 0.750-in. wall thickness. The pipe is extremely heavy and is transported either on flatbed trailers or flatbed rail cars.

Welspun Tubular photo

The expansion and added capacity will increase the volume of barge, rail and truck. This will result in extra revenue for the Port of Little Rock and improve local infrastructure.

The new plant should be operational in early 2026, and while much work remains, progress is already evident.

"We have started construction for the foundations, are performing excavation work and auger piles are next," said Patel. "Also, there's a lot of concrete to be poured – about 23,000 to 25,000 cubic yards. The dirt being moved around is roughly 175,000 to 200,000 cubic yards."

Construction equipment on site includes cranes, excavators and telescopic handlers.

"Some of our foundations are 40 to 50 feet deep, 150 feet wide and 300 to 400 feet in length, so we are also using huge dozers and compactors."

Patel noted the only real challenge for crews so far has been unforeseen weather issues.

"Overall, it has been pretty good, except for the recent storms and tornadoes we had [this spring]. There were a couple of rough days."

Patel noted the construction crews on site are experienced and professional.

Welspun Tubular photo

"We're in very good hands with our contractors. We've worked with them in the past, in 2007 and 2013. We think of them more as partners."

The first major contractor, one of the biggest in the state, is McGeorge Contracting Company. The other is Bowman Works Inc.

The site selection was announced by representatives of the worldwide pipe manufacturer, along with Arkansas Economic Development Commission officials and the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders remarked to reporters at the December 2024 groundbreaking, "The Port of Little Rock is quickly becoming the center of economic development for our region. I applaud the team that landed this announcement and will continue my administration's work to make Arkansas a low-tax, pro-business state that welcomes companies like Welspun Tubular with open arms."

Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, added, "Foreign direct investment is a key part of our economic development strategy in Arkansas, and it has paid off with a significant investment from Welspun Tubular. Thank you to the leadership team at Welspun for your investment and your confidence in Arkansas, and we look forward to seeing your continued growth at the Port of Little Rock."

According to Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, "The Chamber is proud to join Welspun for yet another significant milestone in their journey in Little Rock. This groundbreaking is a step towards an investment that will impact hundreds of lives across our region."

From the planning and engineering phases to actual construction, Patel said the project involves the talents of countless individuals. He's honored to play a role in an undertaking that will have such a dramatic impact for years to come.

"You don't get that many chances to be involved in something like this," said Patel. CEG

Cindy Riley Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo. As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.

