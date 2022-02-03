List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Werk-Brau Rippers Easily Penetrate Frozen Ground

Thu February 03, 2022 - National Edition
Werk-Brau


Werk-Brau rippers are available in single or dual tooth designs and with various tooth options to suit the project at hand.
The new Werk-Brau frost and rock ripper features a single point tooth that is engineered specifically for penetration, to pre-rip frozen ground, pavement or other tough soils that exceed a buckets recommended duty.

The versatile ripper also is ideal for removing stumps, roots, rebar and more.

Constructed of T-1 steel in all critical or high wear areas to ensure a long service life. The ripper is supported by rigid gussets for extra rugged applications, with upper gussets and shank engineered to perform in harsh conditions.

Werk-Brau rippers are available in single or dual tooth designs and with various tooth options to suit the project at hand. Models are available to fit excavators of virtually all sizes, from compact to 70 metric ton.

For more information, visit www.Werk-Brau.com.




