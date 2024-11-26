List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Werk-Brau to Host 2nd Annual Women In Construction Event

    Werk-Brau is hosting the 2nd Women in Construction Summit to empower, educate, and connect women in the industry. With renowned speakers, networking, and breakout sessions, the event aims to redefine the construction field and provide support for women in traditionally male-dominated roles.

    Tue November 26, 2024 - National Edition
    Werk-Brau


    The two-day program will draw women of all ages, backgrounds and experiences, to harness their power and redefine the industry's landscape.
    Photo courtesy of Werk-Brau
    The two-day program will draw women of all ages, backgrounds and experiences, to harness their power and redefine the industry's landscape.

    Werk-Brau, a manufacturer of buckets, thumbs, couplers and attachments for excavators and loaders, will host the second annual Women in Construction Summit at its Findlay, Ohio, headquarters through two sessions, on Feb. 18-19, and Feb. 19-20.

    This transformative two-day program will draw women of all ages, backgrounds and experiences, to harness their power and redefine the industry's landscape. In addition to nationally renowned speakers Ally Jencson, Missy Scherber, Amber Wolfram, Anne Pfleger, Sara Best and Andi Wright, there will be networking opportunities, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions tailored to address the challenges and opportunities within an industry traditionally populated by men.

    Attendees can discover how their contributions can further shape and redefine the future of the field, acquire a competitive edge by staying a step ahead of the curve, and gain knowledge and confidence to take on any challenge.

    Werk-Brau has long been committed to promoting and advancing opportunities for women within the construction industry.

    "Advocating for Women in Construction aligns with Werk-Brau's core values of building better lives. We're dedicated to the principle that ‘everybody matters' and we always strive to ‘do the right thing," said National Sales Manager Dale DeWeese. "We're excited to host this important event and are eager to welcome those who are already working within the industry as well as those who are exploring its possibilities."

    For more information or to register visit, https://werk-brau.com/women-in-construction-summit-2025/ .




