West Virginia plans to expand high-tech structural monitoring systems on bridges using funds from the USDOT's SMART Grant Program. The initiative aims to detect issues early, prioritize repairs, and enhance safety, efficiency, and innovation in infrastructure management statewide.

Office of Gov. Patrick Morrisey photo Governor Morrisey, alongside West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Todd Rumbaugh and U.S. Department of Transportation Director of Strategic Initiatives Shaz Umer, highlighted the success of the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) system made possible by the federal SMART grant program.

A state and federal project that installed high-tech monitors on a Huntington, W.Va., bridge could be rolled out to other West Virginia bridges to identify structural issues before they become safety hazards.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey and state Department of Transportation (WV DOT) Cabinet Secretary Stephen Todd Rumbaugh joined Shaz Umer, the director of strategic initiatives for the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), for an event Aug. 7, 2025, to celebrate the initial phase of a project to install sophisticated Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) equipment on the Frank Gatski Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River.

The $812,000 project, started by WV DOT in 2024, is being funded through USDOT's Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grant Program. The funds will go toward the deployment of advanced structural health monitoring technology that uses sensors and data-driven tools to enable real-time tracking of bridge conditions.

The SHM system includes accelerometers, crack meters, tilt sensors and vessel collision detectors, according to a news release from Morrissey's office. These tools provide continuous data that allows engineers to quickly address threats that could go undetected for months or even years.

According to officials, the system helps maintenance workers shift from reactive repairs to proactive monitoring. It is designed to enhance safety, improve efficiency, save tax dollars and establish the state as a leader in infrastructure innovation.

West Virginia is the first state in the country to use the Stage One SMART Grant specifically for this type of advanced bridge monitoring.

"Through the … SMART grant program, we're bringing the future of infrastructure management right here to West Virginia," Rumbaugh said. "What does that mean for our state? It means we can detect problems early before they become an emergency. It means we can prioritize our resources, making smart and more cost-effective repairs. And most importantly, it means safer roads, stronger connections and peace of mind for every West Virginian who travels across one of our bridges."

In his remarks, Umer added, "This isn't just about upkeep. It's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in infrastructure care."

"The technology installed in this bridge includes vibration sensors, tiltmeters, crack meters, displacement sensors, a weather station and a vessel collision detection system," Umer said. "These advanced technological sensors provide critical data on the bridge's structural performance, enabling West Virginia's Department of Transportation to prioritize repairs and make decisions more effectively. The system's real-time data collection is a game changer."

Morrisey Wants SHM Technology Used Statewide

The SMART Grant program was created by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with $100 million in annual appropriations through federal fiscal year 2026. The grant is designed to provide funding for transportation demonstration projects that use technology to improve road and bridge efficiency and safety.

The program's funding is divided among two stages, the Parkersburg, W.Va. news source reported Aug. 8.

The Huntington bridge was one of 127 first stage projects approved so far. Stage One projects also are eligible to apply for Stage Two grants, which could award up to $15 million and 36 months of additional funding.

"This project is a prime example of innovation and safety meeting critical infrastructure," said Umer. "Every day, we're dedicated to finding innovative ways to help people and goods move around safely and save taxpayer dollars in maintaining the infrastructure to do so. Today, we celebrate a significant advancement in that mission."

The project is a partnership between the West Virginia DOT, HMTV and Marshall University.

Morrisey thanked U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy and President Donald Trump for their support for the project.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, among West Virginia's total of 7,348 bridges, 3,489 need repairs; and of those, 1,370 bridges, or 18.6 percent, were classified as being deficient.

In June, Morrisey announced a series of WV DOT reforms that included a directive ordering the agency to create a new project list to assess the need for repair and replacement of bridges and highways statewide. It also should prioritize the order in which those projects are to be completed.

In addition, the governor asked the state transportation department to work with federal counterparts and local counties to leverage additional resources for existing road and bridge maintenance and make better use of data to create a long-term plan to prioritize maintenance and make better-informed financial decisions.

Morrisey pointed to the state's use of a SHM system on the Gatski Bridge as a good example of what he wants to do across the state, according to the News and Sentinel.

"This is just an incredible opportunity, and it fits in very well with our long-term strategy in terms of how we're trying to build up our infrastructure," he said. "We're rolling up our sleeves, and we're getting to work and we're laying out our plan. We need to be patching potholes and fixing the bridges, and that's got to be a big priority. That's why today's announcement is so terrific."

