Thu September 08, 2022 - Northeast Edition #19
Western Products, a manufacturer of snow and ice control equipment, has announced the launch of its new and improved website featuring a better foundation, a more user-friendly layout and enhanced navigation.
"We rebuilt the entire website from the ground up to ensure we have a solid foundation for future initiatives," said Mikayla Bump, digital marketing analyst. "The new site incorporates many digital best practices that we are sure will improve the overall user experience."
Specific upgrades to the new Western Products site include:
For more information, visit westernplows.com.
Douglas Dynamics is a North American manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the company has been innovating products that enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively and enable businesses to increase profitability.
Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value.
The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: The Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the Fisher, SnowEx and Western brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment includes the upfit of attachments and storage solutions under the Henderson brand, the Dejana brand and its related sub-brands.