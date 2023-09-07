List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Western Products Showcases Its Western Pile Driver

    Thu September 07, 2023 - National Edition #19
    Western Products


    Terrain response advanced cutting edge (TRACE) technology is made up of independent 2-ft. sections that oscillate, move vertically and trip to accommodate contours and obstacles in the plowable surface.
    The Western Pile Driver lineup of pusher plows is designed for snow removal applications.

    The series is available in 8-, 10- and 12-ft. widths. The attachments come with three heights and a common carrier attachment system making them compatible with skid steers.

    "This new cutting-edge technology will offer business owners peak snow removal performance on their toughest jobs," said Andy McArdle, director of marketing, CSI, at Douglas Dynamics. "And in an industry where you have no time to waste, the ease of attachment, operation and the best-in-class dealer network will help operators get more jobs done faster."

    Each blade section is equipped with a 3/4-in. cutting edge with carbide insert for heavy-duty use. Self-leveling side plates with reversible, bolt-on skis facilitate servicing, allowing you to use both edges of the ski before replacing.




