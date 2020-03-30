Wilhite Crane & Rigging Lifts Secretariat Statue Into Place

Mon March 30, 2020 - National Edition
An artist in Norman, Okla., Jocelyn Russell, was commissioned to create a 3,800 lb. bronze statue of Secretariat racing with its famed jockey, Ron Turcotte.
Wilhite Crane & Rigging of Lexington lifted the Secretariat statue in late fall 2019. The statue was lifted with its Link-Belt 60-ton HTC-8660 Series II.
The statue is located at the center of a traffic roundabout at Alexandria Drive and Old Frankfort Pike outside of Lexington and is valued at roughly $300,000.
