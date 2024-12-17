List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Winter Prep Guide: Keep Your Compact Track Loader From Taking a Snow Day

    Prepare your compact track loader for winter with proactive maintenance: check tracks, change fluids, charge battery, inspect attachments, and ensure cab and technology are ready. These steps will optimize performance and minimize downtime during cold weather work.

    Tue December 17, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    To keep your compact track loader running smoothly all winter, follow a proactive maintenance routine.
    Photo courtesy of Bobcat
    To keep your compact track loader running smoothly all winter, follow a proactive maintenance routine.

    As winter approaches, prioritizing proper maintenance and seasonal adjustments can ensure your compact track loaders remain operational, regardless of weather conditions. To maximize uptime and productivity, consider the following proactive measures.

    Review Maintenance Checklist for Winter

    To keep your compact track loader running smoothly all winter, follow a proactive maintenance routine. Inspect tracks for wear and replace them if needed. Grease all fittings with temperature appropriate grease and stock up on essential supplies including fuel, fluids and filters. Regularly clear snow and ice from your machine to prevent buildup that could impact performance.

    Change Fluids With the Season

    Switching to winter-grade fluids outlined in your operator's manual can reduce the impact that cold weather has on your compact track loader. Using low-temperature engine oil prevents thickening for easier starting.

    Similarly, verifying that your coolant mix is rated for freezing temperatures protects your engine from extreme cold. For optimal hydraulic performance, switch to cold-weather hydraulic oil to maintain flow during winter work. Don't forget to choose the correct diesel fuel and additives for the temperatures you will be working in to prevent gelling and fuel line issues. These small adjustments can make a big difference in keeping your machine running smoothly.

    Charge, Check Battery

    To help prevent a dead battery on a frosty morning, start by ensuring the battery is fully charged and inspect the terminals and cables for any signs of corrosion. Cleaning the connections will improve reliability and help prevent power loss. Additionally, testing the battery's health can determine whether it needs a replacement before temperatures drop.

    Prep Your Attachments

    Attachments like snowblowers, buckets and blades are essential for winter operations. Before the season starts, thoroughly inspect each attachment for signs of wear or damage. Lubricate moving parts and check hydraulic hoses for cracks or leaks, especially on attachments stored over the summer. Test each attachment to ensure it is fully operational and ready for the challenges of winter work.

    Focus On Cab, Technology

    To ensure efficient operation in the snow or cold, operators should test their compact track loader's monitors, screens and heating systems to ensure they are working properly before heading out. Inspect door and window seals to make sure heat won't escape. These small, preventive efforts can significantly enhance your cold-weather work experience.

    Proactive maintenance is key to optimal performance in winter weather conditions. These practices not only ensure reliable operation but also can enhance efficiency. Investing time and effort into preventive maintenance, seasonal adjustments and the right equipment care can maximize productivity and minimize downtime, allowing you to tackle tough jobs throughout the winter months.




    Today's top stories

    Iowa DOT's I-35 Project Includes New Bridges

    Hiring, Retaining Construction Employees Starts With Attracting Right Candidates

    Eight I-15 Bridges Open in Idaho, Project Still Ongoing

    Next Generation Cat D8 Dozer Provides Next-Level Technology

    BPC, Fay Lead Part of $1.5B PennDOT Project

    CNH Designs Special Edition Case Compact Track Loader Inspired by Metallica Frontman James Hetfield

    Hy-Brid Lifts Hires New VP of Sales, Marketing to Spearhead North American Sales Team, Bolster Customer Support

    Equipment Corporation of America Promotes Schell, Sigmund, McNeill



     

    Read more about...

    Bobcat Compact Track Loaders Mini / Compact Equipment Winter