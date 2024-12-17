Prepare your compact track loader for winter with proactive maintenance: check tracks, change fluids, charge battery, inspect attachments, and ensure cab and technology are ready. These steps will optimize performance and minimize downtime during cold weather work.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat To keep your compact track loader running smoothly all winter, follow a proactive maintenance routine.

As winter approaches, prioritizing proper maintenance and seasonal adjustments can ensure your compact track loaders remain operational, regardless of weather conditions. To maximize uptime and productivity, consider the following proactive measures.

Review Maintenance Checklist for Winter

To keep your compact track loader running smoothly all winter, follow a proactive maintenance routine. Inspect tracks for wear and replace them if needed. Grease all fittings with temperature appropriate grease and stock up on essential supplies including fuel, fluids and filters. Regularly clear snow and ice from your machine to prevent buildup that could impact performance.

Change Fluids With the Season

Switching to winter-grade fluids outlined in your operator's manual can reduce the impact that cold weather has on your compact track loader. Using low-temperature engine oil prevents thickening for easier starting.

Similarly, verifying that your coolant mix is rated for freezing temperatures protects your engine from extreme cold. For optimal hydraulic performance, switch to cold-weather hydraulic oil to maintain flow during winter work. Don't forget to choose the correct diesel fuel and additives for the temperatures you will be working in to prevent gelling and fuel line issues. These small adjustments can make a big difference in keeping your machine running smoothly.

Charge, Check Battery

To help prevent a dead battery on a frosty morning, start by ensuring the battery is fully charged and inspect the terminals and cables for any signs of corrosion. Cleaning the connections will improve reliability and help prevent power loss. Additionally, testing the battery's health can determine whether it needs a replacement before temperatures drop.

Prep Your Attachments

Attachments like snowblowers, buckets and blades are essential for winter operations. Before the season starts, thoroughly inspect each attachment for signs of wear or damage. Lubricate moving parts and check hydraulic hoses for cracks or leaks, especially on attachments stored over the summer. Test each attachment to ensure it is fully operational and ready for the challenges of winter work.

Focus On Cab, Technology

To ensure efficient operation in the snow or cold, operators should test their compact track loader's monitors, screens and heating systems to ensure they are working properly before heading out. Inspect door and window seals to make sure heat won't escape. These small, preventive efforts can significantly enhance your cold-weather work experience.

Proactive maintenance is key to optimal performance in winter weather conditions. These practices not only ensure reliable operation but also can enhance efficiency. Investing time and effort into preventive maintenance, seasonal adjustments and the right equipment care can maximize productivity and minimize downtime, allowing you to tackle tough jobs throughout the winter months.

Today's top stories