“Innovation. Performance. Partners.” is the Wirtgen Group’s slogan for Conexpo-Con/Agg 2020. This encompasses complete solutions from a single source – from specialized product brands for the entire process chain in road construction.

"Innovation. Performance. Partners."

The Wirtgen Group's trade show booth in Las Vegas will feature all three, including more than 30 machines on display. In addition, 10 new machines will be unveiled for the first time at the trade show, highlighting the strength of the group of companies. This high level of innovation and performance will be on full display at the group's 30,000 sq. ft. trade show booth, with the spotlight on Wirtgen's latest generation of large milling machines, the trade show highlight of ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

The Wirtgen Group will be presenting many solutions for road construction to the trade visitors in the Silver Lot 1 outdoor area at booth S 5419.