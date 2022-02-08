The cone crusher MOBICONE MCO 90(i) EVO2 and the jaw crusher MOBICAT MC 110(i) EVO2 in line coupling with a screening plant and a stacker

The machines of Wirtgen's latest EVO2 generation are perfectly tuned to one another for line coupling in natural stone applications

The jaw crusher MOBICAT MC 110(i) EVO2 and the cone crusher MOBICONE MCO 90(i) EVO2 were developed with a focus on output, efficiency and flexibility. The mobile plants are frequently used together in the first and second crushing stage and pay off, in particular, due to the joint output level and simple line linking.

Harmonized Performance

The two crushing plants in the latest EVO2 generation are perfectly tuned to one another with regard to the transport points of the material and the output also matches: The jaw crusher has the exact amount of power to perfectly utilize the cone crusher in the second crushing stage.

The correct filling level of a cone crusher is particularly important to produce the highest grain quality with a minimum of wear. The MC 110 EVO2 can adjust its crushing gap fully hydraulically by up to 180 mm. The MCO 90 EVO2, on the other hand, can cover a gap range of 6 to 45 mm with its new crushing tools.

Depending on the feed material, a downstream screening plant can be used to produce concrete or asphalt grain sizes in a single operation.

CFS (Continuous Feed System)

The crushing plant of both plants is optimized automatically by the innovative feed control CFS (continuous feed system) so that material is always conveyed with maximum efficiency through the machines. At the same time, the filling level of the crushing chambers is monitored.

When the filling level reaches a height that can be defined in advance, the material feed of the machine is adjusted.

This system forms the perfect basis for the line coupling of an interlinked plant train. The optionally available probes at the crusher discharge conveyor and/or fine grain conveyor of the upstream machine monitor the filling level of the feeding unit of the respective upstream machine.

For safety reasons, the crushing and screening plants are connected to each other by a cable. If an emergency stop button is pressed on the plant train all machines are safely stopped.

