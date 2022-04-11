List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources Awards $90,000 Urban Forestry Grants to Five Communities

Mon April 11, 2022 - Midwest Edition
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently awarded a total of $90,000 to five Wisconsin communities to support urban forestry projects. These funds were made available through a United States Forest Service grant.

Like electricity and water, an urban tree canopy is an important part of a community's infrastructure. Well-managed urban forests provide services such as energy conservation, economic vitality, improved air quality, reduced stormwater runoff, carbon sequestration and enhanced beautification.

The Village of Grafton received $25,000; the City of Greenfield received $17,238.62; the City of Monroe received $7,917.67; the Ozaukee County Planning & Parks Department received $14,843.71; and the City of West Bend received $25,000. The communities that received these must match them dollar-for-dollar.

The DNR Urban Forestry Grant program funds projects that support state and national goals of increasing the number of trees in urban forests and their benefits. An urban forest encompasses trees on both public and private property. This is the second round of grants awarded in 2022 so far.

Priorities for the 2022 grant cycle included projects that:

  • Increase the ability of local municipal partners to expand their urban forestry program
  • Increase the ability of all local partners to provide ongoing urban forestry funding, services and markets
  • Benefit multiple communities and put existing inventories of urban trees to use

For more information, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/urbanforests/grants.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




