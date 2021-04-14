Materials can be reused to create internal roads, fill holes and reduce management costs by half.

Produce your building material, using your heavy equipment, wherever the job site is located.

This is the easiest solution for many companies now that procurement is becoming more complex, expensive and it takes longer. And it is also the practical solution when the construction sites are located in areas where heavy vehicles have a hard time reaching it, where there aren't connecting roads or in historical centres with traffic restrictions.

For example, in Bulgaria, a company had to demolish an old house and had limited space. They installed an MB-L160 crusher bucket on the Case backhoe loader they already had on-site, making it quick and easy to load the debris, crush it on site and obtain quality material that they could reuse as the foundation for the new homes.

They saved time and reduced their expenses: they didn't need to process the material further by transporting it and repurchase it from the recycling centre or a quarry. The result? A material that all companies can obtain on-site at no extra cost.

This applies to those who work on large or small urban redevelopment sites or those often involved in road works, bridge demolitions, or road construction, and those who also work in quarries. Materials can be reused to create internal roads, fill holes and reduce management costs by half.

With MB Crusher's equipment, you set up an actual recycling center on-site, with the following advantages: independence from other suppliers, reduced processing times, eliminating transportation costs, ready-to-use quality material.

In Nimes, France, a company constructing 745 housing units needed to redevelop an old farm road for inter-district service and excavate and create a drainage network for rainwater. In this context, where you need to excavate and produce a large amount of inert waste, the necessary choice was MB Crusher's equipment.

They recycled all of the material: the MB-S18 screening bucket selected the fine materials, while the BF80.3 crusher bucket processed the larger rocks. The aggregates they obtained were reused immediately by laying them over the drainage network trench, avoiding all logistical and material disposal fees and material purchasing fees.

Thierry Bastide, manager of Société Travaux Publics Bastide, the company in charge of the contract, said, "the advantage is that you put back the materials that you have extracted."

The advantages don't stop at reducing transportation fees and the cost of treating or disposing of waste but extend to the material's quality. A recent example is when the Santo Spirito bridge in Puglia, Italy, was damaged by a landslide and needed to be demolished. The company used MB's crusher and screening bucket to crush and reduce the material they obtained down to their desired output size.

They acquired material that exceeds the standards to be reused on the job site to create the road substrate that they needed to reconstruct the bridge.

