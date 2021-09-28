Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Women of Asphalt Mn/Dakota Branch to Host Inaugural Event in Oct.

Tue September 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition #20
CEG/MAPA


The Women of Asphalt Minnesota and Dakotas Branch announced registration is open for the group's inaugural event, a Zoom webinar. The webinar will take place Oct. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Women in the industry will discuss their challenges and experiences. Scheduled to appear are:

  • Dawn Lindahl, continuous improvement manager of Duininck Inc.
  • Lanet Johnson, owner of Original Driveway Designs
  • Joan Donovan, owner of Donovan Trucking
  • Brianne Balcer of Mark Sand and Gravel

The event is sponsored by Caterpillar and CWMF Asphalt Plant Equipment and will be moderated by Carmie Mick, owner of CWMF and Mn/Dakota WofA president.

The webinar is free of charge, but all attendees must register by Oct. 13. Those who sign up for the event and join the Mn/Dakota Women of Asphalt Branch — also free — will receive a WofA t-shirt and swag package. You do not need to be a member of MAPA to join WofA Mn/Dakota. CEG




Today's top stories

Crews Prescribe Diverging Diamond Interchange to Remedy Woes in Maryland

Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Parts, Service Technology Company SmartEquip

Area Contractors Help Restore Lake Placid to Its Glory Days

Almeda-Genoa Constructors Rebuilds $815 Houston Highway

Bobcat Debuts New Compact Excavator, Showcases Product Innovations at the 2021 Utility Expo

Rock Slide Road Cleanup, Repair Enters Home Stretch

ATS Construction's 72-Hour Paving Sprint Rehabs Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport

Illinois Tollway Board Awards $103M for Construction, Engineering Contracts



 

Read more about...

Caterpillar Events Minnesota North Dakota South Dakota Women In Construction Women of Asphalt (WOFA)






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo