The Women of Asphalt Minnesota and Dakotas Branch announced registration is open for the group's inaugural event, a Zoom webinar. The webinar will take place Oct. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Women in the industry will discuss their challenges and experiences. Scheduled to appear are:

Dawn Lindahl, continuous improvement manager of Duininck Inc.

Lanet Johnson, owner of Original Driveway Designs

Joan Donovan, owner of Donovan Trucking

Brianne Balcer of Mark Sand and Gravel

The event is sponsored by Caterpillar and CWMF Asphalt Plant Equipment and will be moderated by Carmie Mick, owner of CWMF and Mn/Dakota WofA president.

The webinar is free of charge, but all attendees must register by Oct. 13. Those who sign up for the event and join the Mn/Dakota Women of Asphalt Branch — also free — will receive a WofA t-shirt and swag package. You do not need to be a member of MAPA to join WofA Mn/Dakota. CEG

Today's top stories