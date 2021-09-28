Our Main Office
Tue September 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition #20
The Women of Asphalt Minnesota and Dakotas Branch announced registration is open for the group's inaugural event, a Zoom webinar. The webinar will take place Oct. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Women in the industry will discuss their challenges and experiences. Scheduled to appear are:
The event is sponsored by Caterpillar and CWMF Asphalt Plant Equipment and will be moderated by Carmie Mick, owner of CWMF and Mn/Dakota WofA president.
The webinar is free of charge, but all attendees must register by Oct. 13. Those who sign up for the event and join the Mn/Dakota Women of Asphalt Branch — also free — will receive a WofA t-shirt and swag package. You do not need to be a member of MAPA to join WofA Mn/Dakota. CEG