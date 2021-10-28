With the new 728 E-series, SENNEBOGEN is expanding its product portfolio for demanding tree maintenance and problem tree felling with another highlight.

As an important addition to the 718 E and 738 E tree care handlers, which have been established for many years and are used by customers worldwide in large numbers, the 728 E is now available on the market as another machine with a reach of up to 69 ft. for the challenges of wood management.

If you talk to professionals in the field of tree maintenance or problem tree felling, one thing quickly becomes clear: Safety and precision are the key criteria.

When the manual use of the chainsaw reaches its limits, tree care handler come into play. The new SENNEBOGEN 728 E comes with work equipment consisting of a 30 ft. compact boom and a 19.6 ft. telescopic stick, which can be quickly retracted and extended continuously by an additional 8.2 ft. and under load at the push of a button.

Complete with equipment, the machine achieves a working range of up to 69 ft. Due to the robust mobile undercarriage with a support width of around 13 ft. and pneumatic tires, the machine is always safe and stable, according to the manufacturer.

Trans­port Di­men­sions, Road Ap­proval

Optimized for use along roads and forest paths, the 728 E with a transport dimension of 9.8 ft. also can be transported quickly and easily by low-loader or, with individual road approval, can easily be moved directly from site to site as a mobile machine.

This application shows the superiority of the machine compared to other working methods, according to the manufacturer.

Trees and shrubs along traffic routes can be removed safely and precisely with minimal manpower. Due to the machine's compact dimensions and fast operation, traffic disruptions can be minimized.

The SENNEBOGEN 728 E avoids complex road blocks and the risk of accidents among workers.

Safety and Dri­ver Com­fort

When designing the tree care handler, special attention was paid to safety and operator comfort in daily operation. In the latest version of the Maxcab, in addition to the outstanding all-round visibility from the cab, which can be raised by 8.8 ft. and tilted by 30 degrees, the operator also can look forward to particularly ergonomic controls and a comfort seat.

Protected by roof and front grilles as well as windscreens and side windows made of bulletproof glass, the machine can be configured according to customer requirements. The spacious cab itself offers a panoramic view over the entire working area, while cameras provide additional support.

The necessary power is provided by a powerful Stage V diesel engine with 140 kW, which reliably drives the two hydraulic circuits. Like all SENNEBOGEN tree care handlers, the 728 E comes with a separate, generously dimensioned auxiliary hydraulic system for independent operation of the attachments as standard.

Occupational Safety in Tree Maintenance: Working Safely With Tree Care Handlers

With a growing proportion of high-risk timber handling, occupational safety is of great importance for service providers and municipalities, particularly in tree maintenance and problem tree felling. Modern machine concepts like the 728 E offer a gentle and efficient, but above all safe alternative to manual tree maintenance.

"It's impressive what a skilled operator can do with the SENNEBOGEN 728 tree care handler with a reach of [69 ft]. Thanks to the long range, powerful hydraulics for a wide range of attachments and the mobile undercarriage, the 728 E is unbeatably fast in landscape maintenance and fuel timber harvesting, with a constant focus on 'safety first'", the company said.

In SENNEBOGEN white paper, you can find out what challenges arborists and municipalities face regarding the effects of climate change and new solutions in the field of woodland maintenance.

For more information, visit www.sennebogen.com/en.

