Woods CRW held a Mecalac demonstration event June 8, 2023, in Carlisle, Pa.

Contractors from across the central Pennsylvania region were given the opportunity to see each Mecalac product put through its paces, have questions answered by factory representatives and get behind the controls of eight different equipment models.

On display and available to operate included:

7MWR wheeled excavator;

15MWR wheeled excavator;

6MCR crawler skid excavator;

8MCR crawler skid excavator;

10MCR crawler skid excavator;

12MTX wheel excavator loader;

AX850 wheel loader; and

AX1000 wheel loader.

Woods CRW has been carrying the full Mecalac line for three years at its Carlisle branch. Applications for both the MCR and MWR series include construction, hardscape, infrastructure, landscape, municipal maintenance, septic work, supply yards and utility work.

The MWR Series of wheeled excavators are purpose-built to allow for maximum maneuverability in tight working areas, offering the flexibility and versatility of a skid steer or compact track loader in one machine and delivering higher speed and mobility than tracked excavators. The MCR Series of crawler skid excavators are designed to combine the speed of loader with the rotation of an excavator.

Andy Baker of J.G. Baker Inc. Excavating in Manheim, Pa., was on hand to see the Mecalac equipment in action.

"I want to learn about it and see about it," he said. "I've seen some ads about Mecalac and I want to be able to look at it firsthand and put some hands on it."

Baker added what most intrigued him about the Mecalac line was the equipment's reach and lift ability and capacity.

"Some of the optional abilities you have with this equipment you do not have with a regular excavator," he said, adding that he was most interested in the 8MCR crawler skid excavator.

Dan Potteiger of C&S Mulch & Stone, Mechanicsburg, Pa., is already the owner of a Mecalac AX1000 articulated loader and visited Woods CRW to check out other Mecalac models.

"I get everything done loading my trucks a lot more efficiently, quickly and quietly," he said about his AX1000. "It is easy to get in and out of and the visibility is better. I was running a skid machine compared to a wheel loader … this is a night and day comparison." CEG

Today's top stories