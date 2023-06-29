List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Woods CRW Holds Mecalac Demonstration Event in Pa.

    Thu June 29, 2023 - Northeast Edition #14
    CEG


    Woods CRW held a Mecalac demonstration event June 8, 2023, in Carlisle, Pa.

    Contractors from across the central Pennsylvania region were given the opportunity to see each Mecalac product put through its paces, have questions answered by factory representatives and get behind the controls of eight different equipment models.

    On display and available to operate included:

    • 7MWR wheeled excavator;
    • 15MWR wheeled excavator;
    • 6MCR crawler skid excavator;
    • 8MCR crawler skid excavator;
    • 10MCR crawler skid excavator;
    • 12MTX wheel excavator loader;
    • AX850 wheel loader; and
    • AX1000 wheel loader.

    Woods CRW has been carrying the full Mecalac line for three years at its Carlisle branch. Applications for both the MCR and MWR series include construction, hardscape, infrastructure, landscape, municipal maintenance, septic work, supply yards and utility work.

    The MWR Series of wheeled excavators are purpose-built to allow for maximum maneuverability in tight working areas, offering the flexibility and versatility of a skid steer or compact track loader in one machine and delivering higher speed and mobility than tracked excavators. The MCR Series of crawler skid excavators are designed to combine the speed of loader with the rotation of an excavator.

    Andy Baker of J.G. Baker Inc. Excavating in Manheim, Pa., was on hand to see the Mecalac equipment in action.

    "I want to learn about it and see about it," he said. "I've seen some ads about Mecalac and I want to be able to look at it firsthand and put some hands on it."

    Baker added what most intrigued him about the Mecalac line was the equipment's reach and lift ability and capacity.

    "Some of the optional abilities you have with this equipment you do not have with a regular excavator," he said, adding that he was most interested in the 8MCR crawler skid excavator.

    Dan Potteiger of C&S Mulch & Stone, Mechanicsburg, Pa., is already the owner of a Mecalac AX1000 articulated loader and visited Woods CRW to check out other Mecalac models.

    "I get everything done loading my trucks a lot more efficiently, quickly and quietly," he said about his AX1000. "It is easy to get in and out of and the visibility is better. I was running a skid machine compared to a wheel loader … this is a night and day comparison." CEG

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    Taking a moment for a photo during the event (L-R) are Andre Parent, vice president, earthmoving division, Woods CRW; John Garloff. Territory manager, Woods CRW; Ryan Carter, regional sales manager, Mecalac; and Rob Reed, territory manager, Woods CRW. (CEG photo)
    Contractors from across the central Pennsylvania region were given the opportunity to see each Mecalac product put through its paces. (CEG photo)
    Contractors from across the central Pennsylvania region were given the opportunity to see each Mecalac product put through its paces. (CEG photo)
    Andy Baker of J.G. Baker Inc. Excavating in Manheim, Pa., was on hand to see the Mecalac equipment in action. (CEG photo)
    Dan Potteiger (far R) of C&S Mulch & Stone, Mechanicsburg, Pa., is already the owner of a Mecalac AX1000 articulated loader and visited Woods CRW to check out other Mecalac models. (CEG photo)
    The Woods CRW Mecalac equipment demonstration event in Carlisle, Pa., was a great opportunity to learn more about the equipment line and to get behind the controls. (CEG photo)
    Woods CRW has been carrying the full Mecalac line for three years out of its Carlisle branch. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: I-95 Reopens to Philly Phanfare

    JE Dunn, HOK, Square One Lead Expansion of Iconic Texas Complex

    FDOT Makes Improvements to Daryl Carter Parkway in Central Florida

    ADOT, Ames Earn America's Transportation Awards Honors

    Volvo Construction Equipment Reveals Electric Charging Protocol to Accelerate Transformation

    Hamm HD+ Tandem Rollers Now 'Digital Ready' In All Weight Classes

    Tobacco Road in Conn.? Enfield Is Home to One of Oldest, Largest Farms in U.S.

    Appalachian State University in North Carolina to Begin Building Innovation District This Summer



     

    Read more about...

    Events MECALAC Pennsylvania Wood's CRW Corp.






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA