Woods CRW held a hands-on Mecalac demonstration event April 6 and 7, 2022, in Carlisle, Pa.

Mecalac representatives provided in-depth information on the features and benefits of the unique line of equipment, including the MCR series of crawler skid excavators and more for local contractors over the course of the two-day event. Guests also had the opportunity to get behind the controls of the equipment.

Comprised of three models, the 6MCR, 8MCR and 10MCR, Mecalac's line of compact skid excavators offers enhanced speed, productivity and compact operation to a variety of industries and applications, including construction, landscaping, utility, demolition and more. The machines provide the swiftness of a skid steer with the 360-degree rotation of an excavator for versatility and travel speeds two times faster than any small excavator, according to the manufacturer.

"We invited some customers to come by and have a hands-on opportunity to use the machines, experience the benefits and differences between this product — Mecalac — and others that we carry," said Andre Parent, vice president of earthmoving division of Woods CRW

Woods CRW has been carrying the full Mecalac line for two years out of its Carlisle branch.

"We often hear about the innovation with these machines," said Parent. "It's two machines in one — it will do the functions of a track loader as well as a compact excavator — and so, it replaces two machines in a contractor's fleet. For contractors who do hardscaping, landscaping and light sitework, it's a very versatile machine."

Barry Kindt of Pronto Plumbing & Draining, based in Camp Hill, Pa., was among the local contractors in attendance to learn about how Mecalac equipment can help his business be more efficient and perform work more cost effectively. Founded in 1969, Pronto Plumbing & Draining performs sewer laterals, excavation, bursting and pipelining.

"We do a lot of work in municipality areas, row homes, that kind of thing, in tight spaces, finished lawns and all that, so we are trying to come up with something where we can work in a tight space and then regrade as quickly as we can," Kindt said. "Instead of having two or three machines, the Mecalac machine seems to cover all the bases for us."

Kindt added that because of the demonstration he was very likely going to purchase either a Mecalac 8MCR or a 6MCR.

Ryan Carter, regional sales manager, and Geoffrey Andrews, product specialist and trainer, both of Mecalac, led attendees through the features and benefits of Mecalac equipment over the course of the two-day event and also coached guests on how to operate the equipment.

"With the Mecalac crawler skid excavators, it comes down to versatility and getting a lot of utilization, a lot of work, done with one machine," said Carter. "So, if you are looking at it from a cost standpoint, you don't have to deliver an excavator and a track loader or a forklift. You can do everything with one unit, one operator and one set of maintenance costs and insurance. So, when you look at a five- or six-year lifecycle of the machine, ownership cycle, if we put pencil and paper to it, the savings of this machine is incredible when you look at the overall picture." CEG

