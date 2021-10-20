Woods CRW held a two-day open house Oct. 7 and 8 in Carlisle, Pa.

The event was held not only to showcase the company's crane lines in Carlisle, including Link-Belt, National Crane, Maeda and Shuttlelift, but also equipment from its earthmoving division, which includes Link-Belt and Mecalac.

Manufacturer representatives and Woods CRW team members were on hand to discuss each line with local contractors. For a fun break from discussing iron, during the open house, guests could showcase their operating skills in a two-event rodeo competition: a basketball challenge using a Mecalac 10MCR crawler skid-excavator and a tire challenge using a Link-Belt 80 X3 Spin Ace excavator.

A $300 Visa gift card was awarded for first place; a $150 gift card for second; and a $75 gift card for third place. Several door prizes were given out over the course of two days and included a grand prize of a Matco Tools bundle kit; passes for four to Monroe Fire Co.'s sporting clay shoot in Wellsville, Pa.; a $50 gift card to Home Depot, Lowes or Bass Pro Shops; Link-Belt excavator models; and a bottle of Bullit Frontier Whiskey.

The event, however, was primarily held to showcase CRW's Pennsylvania earth moving equipment division, which started last year in the middle of the Covid outbreak.

"We purchased this facility from Link-Belt Cranes in 2014," said Chris Palmer, president of Woods CRW. "When we first started here, we decided to focus on our crane and lifting product lines and decided not to pursue the Link-Belt excavator business. We wanted to get our arms around what was going on and make sure our service and support organization was set up properly.

"In the spring of 2020, we started an earthmoving division in Carlisle [Pa.] with Link-Belt excavators and Mecalac, but it was not the best year to start a new division as you can imagine. We worked very hard through it and now have begun to have some successes.

"We decided it would be a good time with it being our 60th year in business to have an open house and talk about these product lines and invite some of the customers that we have been doing business with on the excavating side, as well as our crane customers.

"Mecalac is a very unique solution that we are very excited about," Palmer added. "The key is really showing the versatility, the productivity and safety of the machines versus a typical excavator or track skid steer. They've really turned some heads."

Woods CRW also is very excited about its new relationship with Link-Belt excavators.

"They have a reputation of building a very high-quality machine that is super reliable and they are backing it up with the best standard warranty in the business.

CRW also recently started a new material handling division in Pennsylvania and New York. Atlas material handlers' line for Pennsylvania and New York State, and the new line was on full display for attendees.

"We think Atlas material handlers is a great fit for us culturally with our crane and lifting business and our excavating business," said Palmer. "The real value of Atlas is the simplicity in the performance of the machine. The way it is set up with pilot controls … we think that will fit very well for that industry. We are very excited for the opportunity. The brand has tremendous momentum here in North America and they continue to build a very strong distributor network with industry heavy weights. The professionals at SMH have such a wealth of experience in the scrap and recycling industry. It made me feel very comfortable that this is the right decision for us to add to our equipment solutions."

The open house was a big success, Palmer said.

"Because of the two days, we could give our customers some one-on-one attention, which is fantastic," he said. "Our team has been consistently busy. This event is really part of our overall focus on investing in the future through talent and training, tools and technology. That's where we are determined to be the best equipment partner into the future and part of that is what we are trying to show with this open house in Carlisle."

Woods CRW also has locations in Williston, Vt.; North Oxford, Mass.; and Central Square, N.Y.

For more information, visit www.woodscrw.com. CEG

