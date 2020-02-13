The first-ever multi-association workforce solutions venture will debut at ConExpo-Con/AGG, March 10-14, 2020 in Las Vegas.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers has teamed with industry associations, educational institutions, youth organizations and heavy equipment manufacturers to showcase industry-wide best practices for recruiting and engaging youth, veterans and other under-employed groups. These organizations will highlight trade skills to more than 1,000 students as well as provide attendees with industry best practice recruitment information that they can implement immediately upon their return from ConExpo-Con/AGG.

"It's critical for the construction equipment manufacturing industry and the market it serves to do what it takes now to showcase the incredible career opportunities offered by our industry," said Julie Davis, workforce development director at AEM. "That's why AEM has invested in providing the new Workforce Solutions Area at ConExpo-Con/AGG and is teaming up with a variety of industry associations and organizations to demonstrate interactive and engaging ways to both recruit and promote the industry."

The interactive area, located near the entrance to the Festival Grounds of ConExpo-Con/AGGs connected campus, will feature 10 booths and a workforce trailer that will be active and available throughout the show for attendees to experience.

Youth Engagement Showcase

Thursday and Friday of the show, along with attendees, local high school students will be special guests in the area. Additional demonstrations by SkillsUSA Nevada will highlight specific trade skills by their youth chapters as well as various presentations being featured throughout the two days.

"Our Workforce Solutions Area will provide a uniquely valuable opportunity to learn how to make a memorable connection with young people by tapping into kinesthetic learning methods that excite a hands-on workforce," continued Davis.

A passport program also will take place those two days for students to explore exhibiting companies in the Festival Grounds. Students will be provided a map with the participating exhibitors indicated. Exhibitors will be promoting their brand as well as providing experiences for the students to better understand the opportunities available in the industry.

Participating organizations include:

National Asphalt Pavement Association

Be Pro Be Proud

Association of Equipment Distributers

Lift & Move USA

Wacker Neuson

Cashman CAT

DoD SkillBridge

Hero's Make America

Agricultural Future of America

Virgina Tech (Mining Engineering)

Ferris State University (Heavy Equipment)

SkillsUSA

Bridging America's Gap

For more information, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com.