World of Asphalt released the official app for the 2022 show in Nashville, Tenn., March 29 to 31, 2022.

Asphalt paving professionals can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play before leaving for the Music City, and plan their visit based on the live map and exhibitor directory.

"The World of Asphalt app is the easiest way for asphalt paving pros to make the best use of their time at the show," said World of Asphalt Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff.

"Not only does it help attendees plan before they get there, but it also helps them find their way around once on the show floor. Attendees who download it before they leave for Nashville can land ready with a plan."

World of Asphalt, and the co-located AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo, will showcase 500 exhibitors and 120 education sessions and asphalt paving pros can use the app to explore the show before they register.

Registration is 15 percent off through Feb. 26.

"Registering now not only guarantees the lowest price for asphalt paving professionals," said Audrey Copeland, president and CEO of NAPA, majority-owner of the show. "It also gives attendees the best selection of education opportunities at the People, Plants and Paving Conference."

For a look at World of Asphalt's health and safety commitment, including the latest updates, click here.

For more information on World of Asphalt, visit www.WorldOfAsphalt.com.

