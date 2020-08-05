World of Asphalt, an asphalt trade show and conference coming to Atlanta from March 9 to 11, 2021, is celebrating 20 years of bringing the asphalt industry together by honoring 20 asphalt companies with $500 toward attending the show.

"This is a significant milestone for World of Asphalt, and we want to recognize the asphalt companies that make World of Asphalt and AGG1 possible," said Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff.

"The education and information at World of Asphalt are critical for businesses in this space to continue succeeding, and operating safely, into the future."

Companies who want to enter this giveaway simply have to visit www.WorldOfAsphalt.com/Honor20 and enter their company information before Sept. 30, 2020. Twenty companies will be randomly selected and announced on Oct. 5.

Winning companies will be featured with their photos and company stories, making for a great additional marketing opportunity.