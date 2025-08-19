Washington State University's Nuclear Science Center is expanding with a new 5,000-sq.-ft. facility housing three "hot cells" for nuclear research. The $7.6 million project, funded by a congressional request, will enable research into new fuels, isotopes and materials for nuclear reactors. The expansion aims to bolster the nation's nuclear workforce and contribute to national security efforts. Operating for 64 years, the center has trained numerous reactor operators and conducted research across various disciplines.

Dean Hare, Washington State University Photo Services photo Washington State University’s 1-megawatt TRIGA research nuclear reactor at the Nuclear Science Center.

Construction will soon begin on a major expansion of one of Washington State University's priority initiatives — the scientific and educational opportunities arising from the state's only nuclear research reactor.

A new 5,000-sq.-ft. facility is being built at the Nuclear Science Center, where a 1-megawatt reactor core has fueled research projects across disciplines, forged partnerships with government agencies and private companies and trained scores of reactor operators and nuclear scientists for 64 years. The new facility will house three "hot cells" for nuclear research, a chemistry wet lab, and other facilities.

"With the expansion, we're now going to be able to use the full nuclear capacity of the core," said Corey Hines, director of the center.

Kim Christen, WSU vice president of research, said, "These hot cells will supercharge the ability of WSU scientists and our regional and national partners to discover new kinds of fuels, produce specialized isotopes,and develop materials suited to extreme environments, like next-generation nuclear reactors."

In addition to the new research it will enable, a key part of that capacity's promise is providing more students with the firsthand training that is a hallmark of the center, as the need grows to bolster the nation's nuclear workforce.

Construction on the $7.6 million building, funded by a congressionally directed spending request supported by Sen. Patty Murray, is expected to take a year. But there are further phases to the project; it will take up to five years before the hot cells are in operation.

The reactor core represents a versatile resource. It is one of just four research nuclear reactors in the Pacific Northwest; it is a TRIGA facility — Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomics — that uses fuel especially suited for research. Through fission, it produces excess neutrons used to make radioisotopes and conduct experiments, with specializations in nuclear and radiochemistry, X-ray investigation and probing of materials, and nuclear materials research.

The core is operated from a control room, where student operators in training adjust the power of the reactor by raising and lowering materials that act as sponges to control the nuclear chain reaction.

At any given time, some 15 experiments are under way, as materials are irradiated and then studied. The experiments are conducted by researchers from across WSU, as well as government and private partners. The center also produces radioactive isotopes for use at U.S. national laboratories, for advanced nuclear and energy industry partners and medical research.

"These new capabilities will allow nuclear science research at WSU to move in directions that will benefit not just our state and region, but the nation as a whole," Christen said.

A particular priority is national security work contributing to nuclear science, nuclear non-proliferation and emergency readiness exercises and training programs, Hines said.

"If you go to a big NFL game and there's a high degree of safety, we know part of that safety is due to the work at the Nuclear Science Center and Washington State University," Hines said.

Since the center's establishment in 1961, 113 nuclear reactor operators trained there have been licensed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Story by Shawn Vestal, Washington State University News & Media Relations

