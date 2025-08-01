Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    WVDOT Presents Check for WVU Tech Scholarship Fund

    WVDOT presents $10,000 check to WVU Tech for scholarship fund. The donation, awarded for winning a national award, will support students at the Beckley campus, aiding future engineers. The funds stem from the Wellsburg Bridge project, celebrating a century-long dream fulfilled in 2023.

    Fri August 01, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    WVDOT


    Transportation Secretary Todd Rumbaugh presented the check to Civil Engineering Professor Steven Leftwich, an instructor of Tech for the past 38 years.
    WVDOT photo
    Transportation Secretary Todd Rumbaugh presented the check to Civil Engineering Professor Steven Leftwich, an instructor of Tech for the past 38 years.

    State Transportation Secretary Stephen Todd Rumbaugh presented the West Virginia University Institute of Technology with a $10,000 check for the university's Beckley campus.

    In October 2024, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) won the 2024 America's Transportation Awards People's Choice Award for the Wellsburg Bridge project. Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America's Transportation Awards recognizes the positive impacts of state department of transportation projects have on communities across the nation.

    West Virginia was one of 12 finalists in the national competition for the America's Transportation Award. The People's Choice Award was determined by public vote, and carried a $10,000 prize to be donated to a charity of the winning state's choice.

    Then-Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, an alumnus of Tech's engineering school, decided that the $10,000 should go to Tech's Beckley campus to be used for a scholarship fund at his alma mater.

    Current Transportation Secretary Rumbaugh, also a Tech engineering alumnus, recently presented the check to Civil Engineering Professor Steven Leftwich, an instructor of Tech for the past 38 years.

    "A lot of students can't afford to go to college," Leftwich said. "I wasn't able to get all my degrees without scholarships.

    "This is really going to help our students," he said. "We need more scholarships like this."

    Rumbaugh said he was proud to be able to present the check to help train a new crop of engineers.

    "They're our future," he said.

    The Wellsburg Bridge, which connects the communities of Wellsburg, W.Va., and Brilliant, Ohio, opened in September 2023 to a fanfare of marching bands, confetti,= and fireworks, completing a project that residents of the two communities had been pursuing for a century. An estimated 2,500 people turned out for the bridge grand opening.​




    Today's top stories

    Blythe Construction Repairs Helene-Damaged U.S. 64 in Bat Cave, N.C.

    SITECH South Showcases New Bluelight Technology

    Global Operator Challenge Showcases Skill, Precision in Tenn.

    Gregory Poole Equipment Opens New GP Rental Location

    Fla. Biz Receives Cat Limited-Edition 938 Wheel Loader

    Designs Have Been Approved for New IBX Light Rail Line to Run from Queens to Brooklyn

    Rhode Island Has 10 Key Highway Projects of Various Sizes Going On This Summer

    Alexandria, Arlington, Va. Will Collaborate to Upgrade a Street Bridge Over Four Mile Run



     

    Read more about...

    Philanthropy West Virginia West Virginia Department of Transportation West Virginia University







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147