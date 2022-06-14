On May 2, the CUWCD announced the existing diversion structure has been completed and moved to allow water to flow freely down the falls and into Bridal Veil pond. From there, the water can now be piped through the new pump station and pipeline under the Provo River, into CUWCD’s water system and to homes and businesses across Utah. (WW Clyde photo)

WW Clyde, working with the Central Utah Water Conservancy District (CUWCD), is upgrading a diversion facility at Bridal Veil Falls that allows the collection of water from the mountains above.

The water collected from this area is essential in delivering high-quality, reliable water to residents in Utah County.

In an effort to improve the flow to the Bridal Veil Falls pond, which is directly adjacent to the Provo River Parkway Trail, CUWCD is moving the existing diversion point from the lower plunge pool to allow water to flow freely down the falls to the pond at the base of the falls. From there, the water will be piped under the Provo River and pumped into the Olmsted Flowline through an existing pipeline.

The work provided by WW Clyde consists of furnishing and installing a pump station, including a concrete vault with submersible pumps, a concrete electrical room, a new power supply from across Hwy 189, a precast vault with irrigation meters, approximately 500 ft. of 20-in. and 12-in. pipes, a Provo River crossing with pump out box, conduits and irrigation lines in trenches, a concrete intake box with screen, re-vegetating and restoring surfaces and other work.

