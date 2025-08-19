Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Wyo. Board Awards $33.1M in Highway Contracts in July

    The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $33.1M in contracts for highway projects in July, including wildlife crossings, bridge replacements and pipe-lining. Projects span multiple counties and are funded by federal and state dollars. Lowest bids typically win WYDOT contracts.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - West Edition #17
    Wyoming Department of Transportation


    Wyoming Department of Transportation logo

    The Wyoming Trans-

    portation Commission awarded $33.10 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its July 17 regular business meeting.

    The commission awarded a $30.68 million bid to Casper, Wyo.-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for a combined wildlife crossing and culvert cleaning project involving fencing, structure, grading, aggregate surfacing, stormwater drainage, traffic control and asphalt paving work at various locations within Lincoln and Uinta counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027.

    Based in Cheyenne, Wyo., Reiman Corp. was awarded a $1.35 million bid for a combined bridge replacement and bridge rehabilitation project involving structure, traffic control and grading work at various locations within Converse County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

    The commission awarded a $378,525 bid to Utah-based Whitaker Construction Co. Inc. for a pipe-lining project involving stormwater drainage, structure, seeding/erosion control, traffic control and clearing/grubbing work in various locations within Carbon County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

    Afton, Wyo.-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC was awarded a $397,817 bid for a rip rap and fence replacement project involving seeding/erosion control, grading, traffic control, clearing/grubbing and aggregate surfacing work at various locations within Fremont County. The contract completion date is May 31, 2026.

    All the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

    Funded primarily with state dollars, Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. was awarded a $303,206 bid for a lighting upgrade project involving electrical, structure and traffic control work in various locations within Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

    Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.




    Today's top stories

    Calif. Landslide Work Presents Challenge

    LA Fires Charred Homes Into Piles of Metal and Concrete, By Recycling Them, They're Given New Life

    Lott Brothers Starts Earthwork for $159M State Hospital

    Las Vegas Starts On $200M Homeless Services Campus

    MasterScapes, Bobcat of Abilene Bring Landscapes to Life

    I-35 Capital Express Central Flood Prevention Project Under Way

    Work to Begin on New Plant Science Center at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    Eco Material Opens First PNW Low-Carbon Cement Plant



     

    Read more about...

    construction Wyoming Wyoming Department of Transportation Wyoming Transportation Commission







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147