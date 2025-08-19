The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $33.1M in contracts for highway projects in July, including wildlife crossings, bridge replacements and pipe-lining. Projects span multiple counties and are funded by federal and state dollars. Lowest bids typically win WYDOT contracts.

portation Commission awarded $33.10 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its July 17 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $30.68 million bid to Casper, Wyo.-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for a combined wildlife crossing and culvert cleaning project involving fencing, structure, grading, aggregate surfacing, stormwater drainage, traffic control and asphalt paving work at various locations within Lincoln and Uinta counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027.

Based in Cheyenne, Wyo., Reiman Corp. was awarded a $1.35 million bid for a combined bridge replacement and bridge rehabilitation project involving structure, traffic control and grading work at various locations within Converse County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The commission awarded a $378,525 bid to Utah-based Whitaker Construction Co. Inc. for a pipe-lining project involving stormwater drainage, structure, seeding/erosion control, traffic control and clearing/grubbing work in various locations within Carbon County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Afton, Wyo.-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC was awarded a $397,817 bid for a rip rap and fence replacement project involving seeding/erosion control, grading, traffic control, clearing/grubbing and aggregate surfacing work at various locations within Fremont County. The contract completion date is May 31, 2026.

All the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. was awarded a $303,206 bid for a lighting upgrade project involving electrical, structure and traffic control work in various locations within Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.

