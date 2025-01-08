Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $74.8M in contracts for various construction projects including bridge replacements, road upgrades, and asphalt paving. Projects span across multiple counties and are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Shutterstock/iQoncept photo

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded more than $74.8 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 21 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a more than $26.6 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a bridge replacement project involving concrete paving, structure work, asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control and stormwater drainage on approximately 11.25 mi. of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs in Laramie County.

Sundance-based Croell Inc. was awarded a nearly $17.3 million bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving asphalt paving, grading, structure work, aggregate surfacing, traffic control, chip seal, stormwater drainage, guardrail, fencing and erosion control/seeding work on approximately 9.09 mi. of Interstate 25 between Casper and Kaycee in Johnson County.

A nearly $12.2 million bid was awarded to JTL Group Inc., DBA Knife River, based in Cheyenne for a mill, overlay and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrade project on approximately 2.01 mi. of U.S. 287 and U.S. 30 (Third Street) in Laramie. The scope of work involves asphalt paving, grading, structure work, electrical work, sidewalk work, curb and gutter work, traffic control, stormwater drainage, aggregate surfacing and concrete paving work.

The commission awarded a more than $9.8 million bid to Lovell-based Mountain Construction Co. for a mill, overlay, bridge rehabilitation and fish passing construction project on approximately 8.5 mi. of Wyoming Highway 296/Chief Joseph Highway in Park County. The scope of work involves asphalt paving, traffic control, structure work, chip seal, grading, stormwater drainage, milling and aggregate surfacing work.

Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded a $3.8 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, stormwater drainage, chip seal, traffic control, grading and milling work on approximately 7.9 mi. of Wyoming Highway 433 between Worland and Manderson in Big Horn County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2026.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction also was awarded a $2.5 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, grading and traffic control on approximately 5.6 mi. of Wyoming Highway 434 between Ten Sleep and Big Trails in Washakie County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. was awarded a $2 million bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving, guardrail and erosion control/seeding work at various locations within Sublette County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

The commission also awarded a $496,782 bid to Mills-based King Enterprises for a fencing project involving fencing, clearing/grubbing, grading and asphalt paving work on approximately 7.2 mi. of Wyoming Highway 372 between Kemmerer and Fontenelle in Lincoln County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

All of the projects are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.

Today's top stories