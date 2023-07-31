Yanmar’s interns on National Intern Day.

Yanmar America, a global leader in industrial equipment, celebrated its talented group of interns who joined the company for a valuable 9-week learning experience.

The 10 interns worked at Yanmar America's Adairsville, Ga., headquarters, Acworth EVO Center campus and Midtown offices contributing their skills and enthusiasm to various departments within Yanmar America.

"Yanmar America is thrilled to celebrate the achievements and contributions this exceptional group of interns have made to our organization," said Selena Galmon, Yanmar America's human resources director.

"Our internship program offers a unique opportunity for talented individuals to gain hands-on experience in their respective fields while working alongside experienced professionals. We believe in investing in the next generation of professionals and providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to thrive."

Through their time at Yanmar America, the interns gained valuable insights into the industry and contributed fresh perspectives to the company's ongoing initiatives. On National Intern Day, Yanmar America's interns had a special opportunity to showcase their hard work and accomplishments by presenting their capstone projects to executive management, demonstrating the valuable insights and contributions they have made during their 9-week learning experience.

With diverse backgrounds and experience in fields such as engineering, computer science, finance, and film and media arts, these 10 interns have been actively involved in various departments, providing fresh perspectives and collaborating on meaningful projects.

Yanmar America's interns also have supported the company's efforts in the local community. The interns worked at the Good Neighbor homeless shelter to paint and clean a house making it ready for a transitional family to move in.

On National Intern Day, Yanmar America expresses gratitude to its interns and looks forward to their future successes. With 10 interns in Yanmar's Internship Program 2023, growing from six in 2022, the company aims to foster talent and empower the next generation of professionals in the industrial equipment sector. Yanmar remains committed to providing a valuable platform for interns to kickstart their careers and make a positive impact in the industry.

Meet Yanmar's Interns

Thomas Brunson is an Adairsville High School senior who aspires to an engineering career and wants to gain a better understanding of the engineering field at Yanmar.

Aaron Estrada of the University of Texas at El Paso is majoring in Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering and wants to expand his knowledge of Process Failure Mode Effects Analysis on the Assembly Line.

Morgan Hales of the Georgia Institute of Technology is pursuing her Master's in Quantitative and Computational Finance and hopes to gain real world experience analyzing company data and developing models to improve company performance.

Jonathan Harris of the University of Alabama in Huntsville is pursuing studies in Film & Media Arts and wants to gain practical experience in various aspects of media production and content creation.

Reese Leighly is an intern from Adairsville High School who hopes to learn more about engineering and the types of opportunities she can earn through this internship.

Anthony Marcopoli of Michigan State University is majoring in finance and hopes to improve upon his professional problem-solving skills by taking the lessons he learns in the classroom and applying them to real world situations.

Win Moe of UC Berkeley is pursuing studies in Computer Science to develop a clearer understanding of product research and management of heavy machinery and industry.

Jake Nazarowski of the University of Georgia is studying Mechanical Engineering and is excited to apply the engineering skills he has learned to real world applications.

Taka Oya of the University of Iowa is pursuing a major in Finance and Business Analytics and Information Systems. Oya hopes to gain valuable experience through collaboration with peers and colleagues and learn about identifying business problems and opportunities.

Joshua Diamond is a Senior at Kennesaw State University, studying Mechanical Engineering and hopes to gain further understanding of the responsibilities that a design engineer may face.

Yanmar thanks its interns for their hard work and looks forward to their success in the years ahead. After the achievements of this intake of 10 students in Yanmar's Internship Program 2023, the program is expected to continue in the coming years.

For more information, visit yanmar.com/us.

