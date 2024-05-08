Photo courtesy of Yanmar Good Neighbor, established in 1996, provides temporary shelter and comprehensive support to homeless individuals and families.

Yanmar America announced its donation to the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, an organization dedicated to helping homeless individuals reintegrate into society.

President Jeff Albright presented a $30,500 check to Doug Belisle, executive director of Good Neighbor, during a ceremony at Yanmar's Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

"We are honored to stand alongside Good Neighbor in their tireless efforts to provide critical support and opportunities for those experiencing homelessness," said Albright. "This donation represents Yanmar America's unwavering commitment to fostering stronger, more resilient communities where everyone has the chance to thrive."

Yanmar employees raised money through various initiatives, including golf tournaments, raffles, weekly jeans days and a motorcycle ride, as well as participation in Good Neighbor events.

Doug Belisle expressed gratitude, saying, "Good Neighbor extends heartfelt thanks to Yanmar America for their generous donation. Corporate partners like Yanmar play a vital role in helping us provide crucial community services."

This collaboration reflects Yanmar America's ongoing commitment to community engagement and support. Through partnerships with organizations like Good Neighbor, Yanmar continues to work towards a better future for all.

For more information, visit yanmar.com/us and https://goodneighborshelter.org/

