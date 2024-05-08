List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Yanmar America Presents Good Neighbor With Donation

    Wed May 08, 2024 - National Edition
    Yanmar


    Good Neighbor, established in 1996, provides temporary shelter and comprehensive support to homeless individuals and families.
    Photo courtesy of Yanmar
    Good Neighbor, established in 1996, provides temporary shelter and comprehensive support to homeless individuals and families.

    Yanmar America announced its donation to the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, an organization dedicated to helping homeless individuals reintegrate into society.

    President Jeff Albright presented a $30,500 check to Doug Belisle, executive director of Good Neighbor, during a ceremony at Yanmar's Adairsville, Ga., headquarters.

    "We are honored to stand alongside Good Neighbor in their tireless efforts to provide critical support and opportunities for those experiencing homelessness," said Albright. "This donation represents Yanmar America's unwavering commitment to fostering stronger, more resilient communities where everyone has the chance to thrive."

    Yanmar employees raised money through various initiatives, including golf tournaments, raffles, weekly jeans days and a motorcycle ride, as well as participation in Good Neighbor events.

    Doug Belisle expressed gratitude, saying, "Good Neighbor extends heartfelt thanks to Yanmar America for their generous donation. Corporate partners like Yanmar play a vital role in helping us provide crucial community services."

    This collaboration reflects Yanmar America's ongoing commitment to community engagement and support. Through partnerships with organizations like Good Neighbor, Yanmar continues to work towards a better future for all.

    For more information, visit yanmar.com/us and https://goodneighborshelter.org/




    Today's top stories

    Missouri's $284M Chester Bridge Under Construction

    Reconstruction of Frank J. Wood Bridge in Maine Under Way

    Mecalac Offers Telescopic Wheel Loader to Improve Stability, Mobility in Material Handling Applications

    Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire AUSA

    Buffalo Looks to Improve, Protect Ralph Wilson Park

    Webuild Ready to Rebuild Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

    Officials Break Ground On $300M Terminal 3 at O'Hare International

    Chicago Bears Announce Plans for New Enclosed Stadium



     

    Read more about...

    Philanthropy Yanmar






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA