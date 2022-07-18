List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Yanmar America Presents UTV in Strike Out the Side Inning Sweepstakes With Atlanta Braves

Mon July 18, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Yanmar America


Braves pitcher Collin McHugh (L) with Yanmar Strike Out the Side Inning Sweepstakes winner Kevin Fowler.
Braves pitcher Collin McHugh (L) with Yanmar Strike Out the Side Inning Sweepstakes winner Kevin Fowler.

Yanmar America Corporation, a sponsor of the Atlanta Braves, has presented a Yanmar UTV to Kevin Fowler from Ellijay, Ga., the winner of the Yanmar Strike Out the Side Inning Sweepstakes.

On June 4, when the Braves were playing the Colorado Rockies, Fowler became the first winner of the Strike Out the Side Innings Sweepstakes. In the 8th inning, Braves pitchers Collin McHugh and Will Smith collectively struck out the side (all three Rockies' outs that inning came from a strikeout). The Braves went on to win the game.

Fowler was Yanmar's guest at Truist Park on July 11 where he got to attend batting practice and meet McHugh, one of the pitchers that helped win him the Yanmar UTV.

Conducted in cooperation with the Atlanta Braves, the rules of the sweepstakes are simple*: Entrants fill in an online entry form, and if an Atlanta Braves pitcher successfully strikes out the side during the 8th inning of a 2022 home or away game, one lucky entrant will win a Yanmar UTV.

Strike-Out-the-Side Innings Sweepstakes application form: Yanmar Strike Out the Side Inning Sweepstakes

For more information, visit yanmar.com.




