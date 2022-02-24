Yanmar Compact Equipment’s V4-7, V8, V10 and V12 wheel loaders are built for maximum efficiency and ease of operation.

Yanmar Compact Equipment's line of compact wheel loaders, which includes the V4-7, V8, V10 and V12, are built for maximum efficiency and ease of operation.

The machines include comfort features across the line, including a comfortable, spacious cab and dual doors for easy entry from each side. Their combination of power, comfort and compactness make them ideal for applications that require fast travel speeds, high lift capacity and a small turning radius, according to the manufacturer.

All four models come with Yanmar's signature reliability standards and a 3-year/3,000-hour warranty.

"Our loaders fill a critical niche for landscaping, ag, construction, snow removal and rock quarries," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. "For contractors, having reliable, high-performing machines in this size class is a crucial component to being successful."

Performance

Yanmar Compact Equipment's wheel loaders are engineered for high performance in a compact package. Operating weights for the line range from 8,422 to 15,432 lbs. The loaders feature bucket capacities ranging from 0.65 to 2.35 cu. yds. and lift capacities of 7,451 to 15,962 pound-force. Fast travel speeds, ranging from 11.8 to 22 mph, improve jobsite productivity.

The loaders have intuitive controls and include features that allow for easy operation, such as fixed travel speed mode, fully automatic accelerator mode and auxiliary hydraulics with proportional control. Operators of all skill levels can easily manage the intuitive, multi-function joysticks.

The V4-7, V8 and V10 are equipped with electronically controlled, Tier IV Final Yanmar diesel engines, which offer enhanced power with minimized fuel consumption. The V12 features a Deutz diesel engine that also is Tier IV Final compliant.

Efficiency

Hydraulic quick couplers allow for fast and easy changing of attachments. Operational efficiency is further enhanced by parallel kinematics on the V8, V10 and V12, which allow operators to lift loads with precision, without the need for constant readjustment of the load angle.

As the most compact loader in the line, V4-7 has a z-bar for higher breakout forces, but the machine also features an auto-leveler mode for applications where it is more beneficial to maintain a consistently level bucket. Additionally, the V4-7 offers ECO Mode, a setting that reduces the motor speed to allow for even lower fuel consumption.

Comfort

The Yanmar Compact Equipment compact wheel loaders bring operator comfort to the forefront with a cab experience that includes high visibility, a suspension seat and full climate control. All models feature two doors for easy entry from either side and maximum ventilation. The machines offer smooth off-road operation due to an oscillating rear axle that securely transmits traction force to uneven ground. This keeps the bucket level in operation and reduces operator fatigue.

The V8, V10 and V12 come standard with enclosed cabs designed to reduce operator fatigue. Cabs are rubber-mounted for a smoother ride and feature a comfortable seat with lumbar support, cushioning and an extra high backrest. The V4-7 is available in both open- and closed-cab configurations.

Reliability

Backing up their claim of maximum reliability, Yanmar Compact Equipment offers a 3-year/3,000-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty on its entire line of compact wheel loaders. A central lubrication system is available as an option for the V8, V10 and V12. This option provides constant lubrication while the machine is running, virtually eliminating the risk of contamination.

Maintenance kits that provide common maintenance and wear part replacement items conveniently in one place are available for all compact wheel loaders in the line. The loaders feature maximum serviceability, with convenient access to service items allowing for long maintenance intervals.

For more information, visit Yanmar.com/us/products/construction/.

