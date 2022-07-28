Yanmar Compact Equipment promotes its maintenance kits for simple and convenient service interval maintenance of Yanmar machines.

Available for all current and many legacy models, the maintenance kits are available exclusively through Yanmar Compact Equipment dealers and come personalized with items such as filters and fluids for Yanmar mini excavators, wheel loaders and tracked carriers. All of the included components are genuine Yanmar OEM parts, ensuring customers can achieve the best possible machine performance and longevity.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for Yanmar Compact Equipment operators to keep their equipment running smoothly through routine maintenance," said Jeff Pate, director of sales of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America.

"These maintenance kits not only provide a convenient option to help customers keep up with service intervals, the use of OEM parts can also reduce the life cycle cost of the equipment."

Yanmar's maintenance kits provide customers the option to buy a single box from their Yanmar CE dealer rather than spending the time trying to find individual filters and fluids separately. This minimizes downtimes and allows operators to get back to work faster.

Yanmar offers maintenance kits with and without oil for each model. Each kit is based on what the machine's manual recommends for a particular unit, with variations on hydraulic service, filters and fluids. Included components are not only guaranteed to fit, they are tested and recommended by Yanmar for maximum performance and machine life.

Yanmar Maintenance Kits are available exclusively through Yanmar's dealer network.

For more information, visit www.YanmarCE.com.

