Yanmar's SV17e mini excavator.

Yanmar Compact Equipment aims to create an engaging and interactive experience for visitors of bauma 2022.

Located at Outdoor Space North, booth FN 1017/2, the "Yanmar City" will feature four customer application-inspired areas dedicated to showcasing its road construction, demolition, earthmoving and landscaping equipment, as well as a special zone for its plug-in electric line-up and a live demonstration space.

Coming as part of the company's continued commitment to electrification, Yanmar CE will present a number of exciting all-electric additions to its range. Alongside the SV17e mini excavator, which was unveiled in its prototype version in November 2021, this will include a team of brand-new models and exclusive prototypes — working towards the goal of offering a complete range of electric compact equipment.

The "Yanmar City" reflects the company's ambition to create a richer customer experience beyond simply designing and manufacturing construction equipment. In addition to launching its latest product technologies, Yanmar CE will present a host of innovative machine attachments, plus a range of both customer-oriented finance options and operator-focused solutions.

Fully embracing digitalization, the "Yanmar City" stand will be compatible with an interactive app specifically designed for bauma visitors. There also will be expert product displays, the launch of Yanmar's highly-anticipated Operators Club, an exclusive competition for operators and fun games and activities for all the family to enjoy during the weekend.

Underpinning the "Yanmar City" concept will be Yanmar CE's new brand tagline "Building With You". This clear statement of intent to demonstrates the company's commitment to customer collaboration and partnership and supports Yanmar's evolving position as a global leader in the compact equipment marketplace. Earlier this year, Yanmar CE changed its global machine color scheme to Premium Red, as part of a global initiative to solidify the brand's visual identity.

Damiano Violi, managing director of Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, said, "bauma is the world's largest construction trade show and a key date in the construction calendar. With thousands of visitors set to attend from all over the world, we thought it would be the perfect occasion to reaffirm our commitment to electrification and unveil a number of exclusive new plug-in products, as well as unveil our latest game-changing equipment technologies and complete attachment range. It's also a perfect opportunity to reconnect with our customers and show that we are focused on helping build their success.

"Alongside seeing our latest models first-hand, visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about our new Operators Club and operators' competition, as well as our latest financing solutions, aftersales solutions and our future sustainability initiatives. It's set to be a fantastic event and we're looking forward to welcoming you to the Yanmar City."

Giuliano Parodi, Global CEO of Yanmar Compact Equipment, added, "We're committed to operating at the global forefront of the compact equipment marketplace and setting the standards in quality, performance, customer focus and satisfaction.

"Our aim, together with our dealer partners, is to build strong, lasting relationships and create exceptional value for our customers. We listen to feedback, we build trust, we have a hands-on approach to our customers' businesses and we take real pride in helping our customers achieve their goals. In a fast-changing world, we at Yanmar are committed to helping our customers build a better future for everyone."

For more information, visit www.yanmar.com/gb/construction.

