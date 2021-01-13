John Kritser

Yellowhouse Machinery recently announced the promotion of John (Bub) Kritser, Jr. to senior vice president and director of sales, according to a news release.

Kritser most recently served as division sales manager in Tulsa, Okla., for Yellowhouse's Oklahoma dealerships before returning home to Amarillo, Texas, with his wife, Kelly, and their 4-year-old son, John (Trip) Kritser III.

"Although we enjoyed the last seven years in Tulsa, I am so excited to be back home," Kritser said. "I am now turning my attention from the sales side of Yellowhouse to processes and culture. It's all about having the right people in the right positions and having the right processes in place to set the entire team up for success."

Kritser replaces retiring Executive Vice President Mike Kerr.

"Mike has been an incredible inspiration to me over the past three decades," Kritser said. "I am eternally grateful for his impact on my career and will always cherish the wisdom and honesty Mike exuded over the years.

Kritser has learned every aspect of the company over the years working in the service department, parts department and as a salesman and sales manager.

"I have always known this was the path for me," Kritser said. "I am so fortunate to be able to carry on the Yellowhouse legacy. Being able to build upon what Yellowhouse has created is a dream."

Yellowhouse is the John Deere Construction dealer with 11 dealerships in Texas and Oklahoma.