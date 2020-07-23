Yoder & Frey Appoints Alex Young as Florida Territory Manager

Alex Young

Yoder & Frey continues to build its team of territory managers with experience in the heavy machinery world, with the latest joiner being Alex Young, who will concentrate on Florida and the surrounding states.

Based in Coconut Creek, Fla., Young joins the Yoder & Frey team to focus on developing the brand in the state of Florida, as well as the surrounding states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. With his entire career to date in the machinery and equipment sales and rental market, Young brings to Y&F experience across a broad sector of markets in the industry.

Young first became aware of Yoder & Frey as he bought and sold heavy machinery and earth moving equipment for Prestige Equipment Sales & Service, a business he was co-founder and co-owner of. He has experience of buying, selling and exporting machinery brands like Cat, John Deere, Kobelco and numerous others, all over the world.

During his career Young has always been involved with construction, heavy machinery hire and sales, as well as key account management.

"I have known of Yoder & Frey for many years, and being from Florida was always aware of the now legendary Kissimmee Winter Sale, which they founded over forty years ago," Young said.

"Observing from afar, I could tell that Yoder & Frey [had] company values and a family feel, which was so important to me. I had ceased to want a job, wanting a career with a company I could grow with.

"In Florida we 'do right by our neighbours and our neighbours do right by us'. That's what I wanted in the next company that I joined, and Yoder & Frey had that ethos. In addition, I also respected Euro Auctions, who acquired Yoder & Frey. Their professional approach and true global capacity is a recipe for success and fits well with that of Yoder & Frey. I can't wait to make a difference."