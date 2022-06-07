Yoder & Frey conducted an auction on June 1 at the company's United States headquarters in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio. On site buyers competed with strong online bidding for the selection of excavators, wheel loaders, work trucks and a variety of other machines and support equipment.

Yoder & Frey's next scheduled auction will be held at its Florida auction site located at 654 West Southport Rd. in Kissimmee, Fla., on Aug. 31.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

Today's top stories