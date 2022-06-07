List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Yoder & Frey's Ohio Auction Attracts Strong Bidding

Tue June 07, 2022 - Midwest Edition #12
CEG


Yoder & Frey conducted an auction on June 1 at the company's United States headquarters in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio. On site buyers competed with strong online bidding for the selection of excavators, wheel loaders, work trucks and a variety of other machines and support equipment.

Yoder & Frey's next scheduled auction will be held at its Florida auction site located at 654 West Southport Rd. in Kissimmee, Fla., on Aug. 31.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6

Rodney (L) and Aiden Kiefer of Rodney Kiefer Construction LLC were pleased to have placed the winning bid on this Caterpillar 311D excavator. (CEG photo)
(L-R): After landing the winning bid on a grader, Dick Helminiak of Dick Helminiak and Sons Inc. caught up with Rick and Rhett Buehler of Buehler Asphalt and Paving. (CEG photo)
Meinert Excavating and Son’s Tim Meinert looks over the excavators that were up for bid. (CEG photo)
Auctioneer Matt Hostetter calls the bids during Yoder & Frey’s June 1 auction in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio. (CEG photo)
Luke Young of the Bluffton Golf Club came to the auction in search of attachments and site dumpers. (CEG photo)
Rick Hohenbrink of Hohenbrink Excavating bought this Werk Brau bucket at the auction. (CEG photo)




