List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ziegler CAT Celebrates New Machines at Demo Days Events

    Tue June 18, 2024 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG/Ziegler CAT


    To celebrate the release of the new Caterpillar 255/265 compact track loaders, Ziegler CAT hosted two-day demonstrations at its facilities in Monticello, Minn., and Altoona, Iowa.

    These events, held May 7 to 8 and May 21 to 22, allowed hundreds of operators the opportunity to test-drive these exciting new loaders. With dirt piles and dump trucks on hand, the breakout force and class-leading lift height of the 255/265 CTL was on full display.

    Customers remarked on the increased power of the machine in comparison to the previous D3 series loader as well as the spacious redesigned operator cab. Customers also were able to see demonstrations of the Ease of Use Technology loaded on Cat Next Gen mini-excavators; operate CTLs equipped with the latest SITECH technology; and were able to check out the Groundwerks Trenching System offered by Ziegler CAT Rental.

    Local food trucks provided lunch for all attendees, and customers had the opportunity to discuss the new products with both Ziegler CAT as well as Caterpillar representatives.

    For more information, visit zieglercat.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    To celebrate the release of the new Caterpillar 255/265 compact track loaders, Ziegler CAT hosted two-day demonstrations at its facilities in Monticello, Minn., and Altoona, Iowa. (Ziegler CAT photo)
    This massive Cat 930 wheel loader and a Cat D6 dozer are on standby during Ziegler CAT’s Demo Days, just waiting for a contractor to give them a try. (CEG photo )
    The demo area where contractors could try excavators, loaders, skid steers, track machines and more. (CEG photo)
    Attendees wait their turn to test a wide variety of machines at Ziegler CAT’s Demo Days event. (CEG photo)
    Dennis Henning (C), owner of Henning Excavation in New Germany, Minn., brought his grandsons Bentley (L), son of co-owner, Ryan Henning, and Coby, son of co-owner Jeremy Henning, to Ziegler CAT’s Demo Days event. Bentley and Coby are equipment operators and were eager to have a chance to try the latest machines. (CEG photo)
    Customers were able to see demonstrations of the Ease of Use Technology loaded on Cat Next Gen mini-excavators. (Ziegler CAT photo )
    The new CTLs are equipped with the latest SITECH technology. (Ziegler CAT photo)
    Customers remarked on the increased power of the machine. (Ziegler CAT photo)
    With dirt piles and dump trucks on hand, the breakout force and class-leading lift height of the 255/265 CTL was on full display. (Ziegler CAT photo)




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: Idaho, Wyoming Working On Teton Pass Road Repairs

    Ohio's Akron Beltway Project Is Largest in District 4 History

    Lindy Leads I-79 'S Bend' Project in Pennsylvania

    Seven Ways Tech Is Turbocharging Warehouses, Factories

    Hyundai Adds Four New Models to HX-A Compact Excavator Product Line

    American Pavement Specialists Paves Way in New England, Beyond

    McCann Industries Focuses On Investing to Support Road Building Contractor

    McCoy Group, SkillBridge Partner to Assist With Training



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Compact Track Loaders Events Iowa Mini / Compact Equipment Minnesota Ziegler CAT







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA