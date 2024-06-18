To celebrate the release of the new Caterpillar 255/265 compact track loaders, Ziegler CAT hosted two-day demonstrations at its facilities in Monticello, Minn., and Altoona, Iowa.

These events, held May 7 to 8 and May 21 to 22, allowed hundreds of operators the opportunity to test-drive these exciting new loaders. With dirt piles and dump trucks on hand, the breakout force and class-leading lift height of the 255/265 CTL was on full display.

Customers remarked on the increased power of the machine in comparison to the previous D3 series loader as well as the spacious redesigned operator cab. Customers also were able to see demonstrations of the Ease of Use Technology loaded on Cat Next Gen mini-excavators; operate CTLs equipped with the latest SITECH technology; and were able to check out the Groundwerks Trenching System offered by Ziegler CAT Rental.

Local food trucks provided lunch for all attendees, and customers had the opportunity to discuss the new products with both Ziegler CAT as well as Caterpillar representatives.

For more information, visit zieglercat.com. CEG

