A Prestart Checklist to Keep Articulated Haulers in Good Shape

A thorough equipment walkaround before starting a shift can make a big difference, and it doesn't need to take a lot of time.

Every good articulated hauler operator should establish a daily routine of prestart checks. Regular machine upkeep can ensure safety, while improving productivity and uptime.

Here is a basic checklist crews should review each time before they operate an articulated hauler.

External checks

No external damage or defective/loose parts, especially tires, hoses and pipes.

Wheels are not blocked.

No visible leaks.

Back-up camera is clean and intact.

Steering joint lock is disconnected.

Engine hood, underbody skid plates and protective plates are closed.

On-board weighing (only applies to machines without full suspension): cables/hoses are routed correctly so there is no risk of chafing.

Internal checks

All control lights turn on and gauges indicate readings.

Work lights and headlights function properly.

Fuel and (if applicable) AdBlue/DEF is sufficient.

Seatbelt can be fastened and is not damaged.

Retarder is working.

Steering system is free from clearance and noise.

Fire suppression system is working.

Service brake: accumulated brake pressure in both circuits is normal.

Parking brake can hold the machine at a standstill with throttle application up to 1,000 rpm (16.7 r/s).

Dump function: run up the load body, check that the stroke-end damping works, check that the function MAX. dump height works if activated.

Another great way to stay on top of maintenance and keep your machines in good condition is to use telematics. You'll be able to spot operating errors that are hurting the machines — and the bottom line.

Rob Palermo is product manager, articulated haulers, Volvo Construction Equipment.