Skyjack recently presented ABLE Equipment Rental with a check for $1,000 and a certificate of appreciation.

The charitable gift was awarded to ABLE for its community support and submission to Skyjack's "WE RISE" campaign. This program sheds light on the positive contributions rental companies have made during the pandemic.

ABLE donated a Skyjack scissor lift to the Island Harvest Food Bank in Long Island, N.Y. The lift helped warehouse food bank volunteers create 15,000 family meal boxes that were distributed to the most vulnerable in the community to combat the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

ABLE donated the check to LICADD — The Long Island Council On Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. LICADD is a provider of substance abuse services and evidence-based prevention programs offering screening, brief interventions and referrals to treatment to those struggling with addiction.

For more information, visit www.ableequipment.com.

