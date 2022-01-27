The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) held its Summit Jan. 17-19 at Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Like all other businesses, equipment dealers as a group have faced some real challenges over the past couple of years, between Covid-19 restrictions and the overwhelming challenges presented by supply chain disruptions. However, the construction industry has long been noted for its tremendous resilience, and in spite of all the obstacles that it has faced, the recently signed infrastructure bill created a lot of optimism at this year's event.

AED provided an ideal forum for equipment distributors to network with each other as well as with their respective equipment suppliers, including CONDEX, an equipment trade show that provides an opportunity for manufacturers that are looking for equipment distributors to display their products.

AED provided educational seminars covering a broad range of topics relevant to equipment distribution, including used equipment marketing, equipment rental, human resource issues, technology, as well as management and leadership skills, just to name a few.

On Monday, Jan. 17, the AED Foundation held its annual fundraising gala, which included the 15th annual live auction that was sponsored by the AED Foundation and Ritchie Bros.

The highlight of this year's event was Thursday evening's dinner and conversation with former Vice President Mike Pence, who delighted members with stories of his lifelong commitment to public service, including his years in the Trump administration. CEG

