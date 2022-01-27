List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AED Holds Annual Summit, CONDEX in Orlando, Fla.

Thu January 27, 2022 - National Edition #3
CEG


The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) held its Summit Jan. 17-19 at Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Like all other businesses, equipment dealers as a group have faced some real challenges over the past couple of years, between Covid-19 restrictions and the overwhelming challenges presented by supply chain disruptions. However, the construction industry has long been noted for its tremendous resilience, and in spite of all the obstacles that it has faced, the recently signed infrastructure bill created a lot of optimism at this year's event.

AED provided an ideal forum for equipment distributors to network with each other as well as with their respective equipment suppliers, including CONDEX, an equipment trade show that provides an opportunity for manufacturers that are looking for equipment distributors to display their products.

AED provided educational seminars covering a broad range of topics relevant to equipment distribution, including used equipment marketing, equipment rental, human resource issues, technology, as well as management and leadership skills, just to name a few.

On Monday, Jan. 17, the AED Foundation held its annual fundraising gala, which included the 15th annual live auction that was sponsored by the AED Foundation and Ritchie Bros.

The highlight of this year's event was Thursday evening's dinner and conversation with former Vice President Mike Pence, who delighted members with stories of his lifelong commitment to public service, including his years in the Trump administration. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R): A large showing of FAE USA staffers were on hand to promote their attachments and machines, including Bradley Wiseman, Chad Florian, Dan Crow, Giorgio Carera, Lee Smith, Mike Samples, James Steindl, Ryan Smith and Chris Koch.
Discussing the products available from Seppi M USA (L-R) are David Kopp, FMI Equipment, Spokane, Wash.; Seppi M’s Ben Carlson and Dan Phillips; and Donald Wiseman, WTD Equipment, Portland, Ore.
Rick Cohen (L) and Thomas Barry, both of GrinderCrusherScreen, are ready to speak with prospective new dealers. GrinderCrusherScreen was among the first-time CONDEX manufacturer exhibitors.
Manufacturers and dealers gathered together on the show room floor, (L-R) including Mike Pereny of ENERGREEN America; and Steve Meissen and Dan Dwyer of Reynolds Warren Equipment, Lake City, Ga.
Representatives of Sandvik Mining & Rock Solutions included Tim Winslow (L) and Scott McMaster. Both were keeping their dealers well informed of the company’s latest product innovations.
Intertractor America’s Dean Stevens (L) and Cassie Mason kept busy on the show floor discussing their company’s newest undercarriage products.
A great looking display and key representatives to promote the product line from Kohler Co (L-R) included Kyle Newman, Nino De Giglio, Jeffery Wilke and Jed Burey.
AED Summit Live podcasts were extremely popular during the CONDEX show and was a terrific medium for attendees to share their industry experiences and expertise.
Amidst the backdrop of the AED Summit & CONDEX, a major conference and trade show highlighted that the greater Orlando area was open for business, Congressman Darren Soto (D-Fla.) joined AED senior leadership to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law’s positive impact on the federal, state and local levels and the broader equipment industry. (L-R) are AED President and CEO Brian McGuire, Congressman Darren Soto and incoming AED Chairman Ken Taylor of Ohio CAT.
Congressman Darren Soto (D-Fla.) speaks to the crowd at the opening of CONDEX about his work in helping to pass the largest infrastructure bill in American history and the impact on improvements in the country’s roads, bridges, airports, energy grid, broadband access and accelerated EV technology.
Former Vice President Mike Pence sat down for a chat with AED President and CEO Brian McGuire.
The honors of cutting the ceremonial ribbon for the official opening of CONDEX went (L-R) to outgoing AED Chairman Craig Drury, Vermeer Canada; Congressman Darren Soto (D-Fla.); incoming AED Chairman Ken Taylor, Ohio CAT; and AED President and CEO Brian McGuire.
Patrick Storey of Doosan Infracore scans the AED crowd looking for a small handful of key dealers to fill a couple of open territories in North America.
Seen for the first time in the United States, the Huddig 1260 tractor loader backhoe, manufactured in Sweden, is the world’s largest machine in its category.
Alistair Forsyth (L) of Anaconda and Mark Krause of McLanahan teamed up at AED to offer innovative aggregate processing equipment.
Pat Holby, president of Equify Financial, gives an informative presentation on equipment finance.
Diamond Z and Screen Machine, under the same corporate umbrella, are a couple of the oldest and most respected names in wood and material processing equipment in the industry. (L-R): John Lamprinakos, Diamond Z; Jeff Williams, Screen Machine; and Billy Stump II, Screen Machine.
WainRoy has a history of manufacturing attachments and coupling systems that goes all the way back to the invention of the original backhoe. (L-R): Lindsay Stead, Jeff Kritch, David Willin and Tim Griepentrog.
Compact articulating loaders are among the fastest growing equipment categories in the industry and Avant is a market leader. Showing the features of the Avant 860i is Phil Rice, southeast sales manager.
Eric Dupee (L) and Dale Mickle of Remu are looking for distributors to represent their line of crushing and screening buckets.
One of Construction Equipment Guide’s oldest customers stopped by for a visit. (L-R): Teddy McKeon, executive publisher of Construction Equipment Guide; and Eric Seikel, Brendan Binder and Walt Joachim, all of Hoffman Equipment
Kato displayed its HD30 compact excavator working in tandem with its tracked transport vehicle.
At the Hydrema exhibit area, the 707G compact off-road truck and the 912HM truck were featured.
Mike Chenet (L) of GT Midlantic discusses his hydraulic hammer needs with Greg Henry of Soosan.
Jason O. Harris, a motivational speaker and retired Lt. Colonel and Special Ops Pilot of the U.S. Air Force, speaks on “Empowering No Fail Trust.”
When the doors opened on the first day of CONDEX, the crowds flooded the aisles to see the latest from the exhibitors on the show floor.
Manning the Felling Trailers exhibit were Pat Jennissen (L) and Nathan Uphus
Witzco Challenger Trailers had its customers from Yoder & Frey Auctioneers stop by to discuss the upcoming auctioning season. (L-R) are Witzco’s Jeffrey Schatz; Yoder & Frey’s Joe Thurston and Derek Keys; and Witzco’s Josh Weinstein.
Keeping attendees well informed of the Bandit Industries latest equipment offerings (L-R) are Dawn Cook, Craig Davis and Brenda Lint.
Charlie Perry (L) and Josh Sumrall of KTSU, based in the Jackson, Miss., area brought in a great looking display of KTSU undercarriage products.
First time CONDEX exhibitors, Rachel Boutet (L) and David Font of DFD Loaders, based in south Florida, were scouting new dealers for their line of compact equipment.




