AGC of Minnesota Hosts Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

Tue September 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #20
CEG/AGC of Minnesota




The AGC of Minnesota Foundation held its 2020 Sporting Clays Fundraiser on Sept. 16 at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn. Money raised through registration, silent auction, BINGO and raffles benefits annual scholarships to higher education students pursuing construction careers.

The 2020 event was the organization's largest tournament to date, with more than 200 shooters taking part. Grazzini Brothers & Company's Team Grazzini #1 took home the Top Team award, while Top Female title was won by Larissa Indrebo of RMS Rentals. Kim Lundin of American Engineering Testing Inc. won Top Gun. CEG

Team Grazzini #1 took home the Top Team award at the AGC of Minnesota Foundation’s 2020 Sporting Clays Fundraiser.
The Top Female award goes to Larissa Indrebo of RMS Rentals.
Kim Lundin of American Engineering Testing Inc. won Top Gun.
The weather was perfect for shooters at AGC of Minnesota’s Sporting Clays Fundraiser, as a representative of Rachel Contracting takes the shot.
Bingo and a silent auction were part of the fundraising efforts. Merry Beckmann of AGC of Minnesota ran the BINGO board.
Russ Reger of Dem-Con Companies takes aim. The 2020 event was the organization’s largest tournament to date.
Jean Scott of Scott Build was one of more than 200 shooters who took part in the AGC of Minnesota’s annual fundraising event.
Bennie Berg of Lunda Construction Company aims high at The AGC of Minnesota Foundation 2020 Sporting Clays Fundraiser on Sept. 16.
