AGC of Minnesota Hosts Annual Sporting Clays Fundraiser

The AGC of Minnesota Foundation held its 2020 Sporting Clays Fundraiser on Sept. 16 at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minn. Money raised through registration, silent auction, BINGO and raffles benefits annual scholarships to higher education students pursuing construction careers.

The 2020 event was the organization's largest tournament to date, with more than 200 shooters taking part. Grazzini Brothers & Company's Team Grazzini #1 took home the Top Team award, while Top Female title was won by Larissa Indrebo of RMS Rentals. Kim Lundin of American Engineering Testing Inc. won Top Gun. CEG