The Associated General Contractors of Minnesota held its annual golf tournament on Aug. 5 at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, Minn. Beautiful weather provided a memorable event for the sold-out crowd.

The Best Team Score went to the Marsh McLennan Agency team of Mike Zahn, Kevin O'Leary, Greg Haffely and Mike McGrath (of MG McGrath) with a score of 59.

Other notable achievements were:

Closest to the Pin (Men): Jeff Mauser

Longest Drive (Women): Jen Tregarthen (Lockton Companies)

Longest Drive (Men): Brett Heinonen (Doran Companies)

Longest Putt (Women): Shannon Fisher (Fabcon)

Longest Putt (Men): Jake Jeatran (Marsh McLennan Agency)

The golf tournament benefits the AGC of Minnesota Foundation, which provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in the construction industry. Six of the fifteen 2022 scholarship recipients were on hand to receive their checks. Tom McCrossan of C.S. McCrossan Inc. presented Erik DeSmith and Savannah LaRocque with the annual C.S. McCrossan scholarships, in honor of industry icon Charles McCrossan (1926-2017).

