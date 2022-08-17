List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
AGC of Minnesota Recaps Its 2022 Golf Tournament

Wed August 17, 2022 - Midwest Edition #17
AGC of Minnesota


The Associated General Contractors of Minnesota held its annual golf tournament on Aug. 5 at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood, Minn. Beautiful weather provided a memorable event for the sold-out crowd.

The Best Team Score went to the Marsh McLennan Agency team of Mike Zahn, Kevin O'Leary, Greg Haffely and Mike McGrath (of MG McGrath) with a score of 59.

Other notable achievements were:

  • Closest to the Pin (Men): Jeff Mauser
  • Longest Drive (Women): Jen Tregarthen (Lockton Companies)
  • Longest Drive (Men): Brett Heinonen (Doran Companies)
  • Longest Putt (Women): Shannon Fisher (Fabcon)
  • Longest Putt (Men): Jake Jeatran (Marsh McLennan Agency)

The golf tournament benefits the AGC of Minnesota Foundation, which provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in the construction industry. Six of the fifteen 2022 scholarship recipients were on hand to receive their checks. Tom McCrossan of C.S. McCrossan Inc. presented Erik DeSmith and Savannah LaRocque with the annual C.S. McCrossan scholarships, in honor of industry icon Charles McCrossan (1926-2017).

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

The team from Commercial Drywall Inc. heads out to their hole. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
(L-R): Erika Scherman of MC Tool & Safety; Barb Lau of the Association of Women Contractors; Nikki Erickson of Kevnik Mortgage; and Kendra Kron of InSite Contracting, take time out of their golf game for a photo. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
(L-R): Ben Anderson, Trent Lundquist, Brody Olson and Travis Swanson, all of Shaw-Lundquist Associates Inc., show off their clubs. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
AGC General Counsel and Director of Labor Relations Mike Schechter poses with AGC Director of DEI Yolanda McIntosh. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
Tom McCrossan (C) of C.S. McCrossan Inc. presented the annual C.S. McCrossan scholarships to Joanna LaRocque (L) and Erik DeSmith. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
Six of the 15 scholarship recipients for 2022 were on hand to receive their scholarships at the tournament. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
Scott Weicht of Adolfson & Peterson Construction reacts after a great shot on Hole 10. (AGC of Minnesota photo)
Sponsors of AGC of Minnesota’s 2022 Golf Tournament. (AGC of Minnesota photo)




