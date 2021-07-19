Equipmentdown-arrow
AGCO, Deutz Sign New Strategic Partnership

Mon July 19, 2021 - National Edition
Deutz Corporation


(L-R) are Michael Wellenzohn, member of the board of management, Deutz; Eric Hansotia, chairman, president and CEO, AGCO; Ing. Frank Hiller, chairman of the board of management, Deutz; and Torsten Dehner, senior vice president, Fendt and Valtra Global.
AGCO and Deutz have agreed on a new, long-term strategic partnership that establishes supply security, predictability and reliability for both companies and their customers.

The partnership includes a supply agreement for updated 6.1 and 4.1 L engines to be used in selected Fendt tractors. It also entails development cooperation on future technologies. In addition, AGCO and Deutz will explore closer cooperation on engines or engine installation components below 150 hp.

Eric Hansotia, chairman, president and CEO of AGCO, said "The Corona pandemic and its related impact on world commodity flows and global supply chains has reinforced the importance of strong, cooperative relationships with suppliers. Deutz has been a trusted partner for years and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship."

Frank Hiller, CEO of Deutz, said "We are delighted about the trust that AGCO has placed in us. AGCO has been one of our best customers for decades. We are extremely pleased that we are now contractually securing a common future in the long term."

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




