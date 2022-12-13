The event recognizes Constructor Awards, Construction Education Friend Award, Achievement Awards. (Photo courtesy of AGC.)

The 2023 Installation & Awards Gala, presented by Procore, will be held on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Fairmont San Francisco.

This black-tie event celebrates the construction industry's achievements over the past year at an "Oscar-style" awards ceremony and the annual installation of AGC of California's president and officers.

"We have much to celebrate — as companies, as an association and as an industry," AGC of California said in a statement. "Over the past year, AGC of California and our members have seen growth and success. Together, we have improved our industry so you can continue to do what you do best: build California."

Celebrating Best in California Construction

It's not the magnitude of a building or breadth of a bridge that makes California's construction industry great; it's the groundbreakers and trailblazers at the forefront of these achievements who have built a legacy in California's construction industry.

At this event, more than a dozen AGC of California members will receive one of the following awards to honor their long-term service to AGC of California and the industry, their innovation, and their commitment to the community:

Constructor Awards: AGC of California's Constructor Awards program recognizes its members' achievements for their skill, unique undertakings and ability to address the most difficult challenges contractor's encounter. Only one prestigious "Constructor" sculpture is awarded in each category during the ceremony;

Construction Education Friend Award: The AGC of California Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who made outstanding contributions to construction education efforts and the development of future construction workforce;

Achievement Awards: AGC of California Achievement Awards honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to the construction industry.

For more information and registration, visit https://web.agc-ca.org/events/AGC-Installation-Awards-Gala-presented-by-Procore-7301/register

Event Details

When: Feb. 3, 2023

Location: Fairmont San Francisco; 950 Mason St., San Francisco, CA 94108

Schedule of Events:

5 p.m. Reception;

6 p.m. Installation & Awards Program.

